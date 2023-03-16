2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, TV channel, WBC scores as Team USA advances to quarterfinals

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout level, with Team USA and Puerto Rico becoming a member of the quarterfinal box. The United States took down Colombia to punch its quarterfinal price tag, whilst Puerto Rico ousted the well-liked Dominican Republic (however misplaced nearer Edwin Díaz within the procedure to a post-game harm). The United States will play Venezuela on Saturday, Mexico faces Puerto Rico on Friday and Japan hosts Italy on Thursday within the quarterfinals.

The spherical kicked off Wednesday at the different aspect of the bracket with Cuba edging Australia, 4-3. The Cubans are headed to the semifinals in Miami, as the match is now a single-elimination bracket culminating with the general on Tuesday, March 21.

- Advertisement -

This model of the WBC was once at the beginning meant to be performed in 2021 however was once postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action were given began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan came about at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will probably be a complete of 47 video games.

Below, enthusiasts can in finding the total 2023 World Baseball Classic agenda.

2023 World Baseball Classic agenda

All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at at no cost).

- Advertisement -

(All instances Eastern)

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

United States 3, Colombia 2

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

- Advertisement -

Friday, March 17

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship sport), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

2023 World Baseball Classic groups

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)