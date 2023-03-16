2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, TV channel, WBC scores as Team USA advances to quarterfinals

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is onto the knockout level, with Team USA and Puerto Rico becoming a member of the quarterfinal box. The United States took down Colombia to punch its quarterfinal price tag, whilst Puerto Rico ousted the well-liked Dominican Republic (however misplaced nearer Edwin Díaz within the procedure to a post-game harm). The United States will play Venezuela on Saturday, Mexico faces Puerto Rico on Friday and Japan hosts Italy on Thursday within the quarterfinals.
The spherical kicked off Wednesday at the different aspect of the bracket with Cuba edging Australia, 4-3. The Cubans are headed to the semifinals in Miami, as the match is now a single-elimination bracket culminating with the general on Tuesday, March 21.
This model of the WBC was once at the beginning meant to be performed in 2021 however was once postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action were given began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan came about at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will probably be a complete of 47 video games.
Below, enthusiasts can in finding the total 2023 World Baseball Classic agenda.
2023 World Baseball Classic agenda
All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at at no cost).
(All instances Eastern)
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba 4, Australia 3 (quarterfinals)
- Venezuela 5, Israel 1
- Mexico 10, Canada 3
- Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2
- United States 3, Colombia 2
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- Puerto Rico vs. Mexico (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- United States vs. Venezuela (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship sport), 7 p.m., FS1
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)
- Mexico 2, Great Britain 1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea, 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
2023 World Baseball Classic groups
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
- Chinese Taipei
- Cuba
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
- Canada
- Colombia
- Great Britain
- Mexico
- United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
- Dominican Republic
- Israel
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela