Christina Capatides – CBS News

Christina Capatides is lately maintaining the name of Vice President of Social Media & Trending Content for CBS News. In this place, she has taken up the obligations of overseeing social discovery, social manufacturing, and social TV for the community. Her paintings in trending content material particularly comprises the invention, task and manufacturing of loads of articles and movies monthly throughout more than a few social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTookay, YouTube, CBS News Streaming Network, and CBSNews.com. Apart from this, she additionally performs an important position in formulating the social media technique for CBS News, which extends to more than a few accounts like “CBS Evening News,” “CBS Mornings,” “Face The Nation,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “48 Hours,” and “CBS Saturday Morning” throughout more than one social media platforms to cater to more youthful and extra various audiences.





Christina Capatides



Christina Capatides





She has been a hit in launching CBS News’ two primary social-first video franchises, specifically “The Uplift” and “Down To Earth,” and rising them into standard award-profitable manufacturers. “The Uplift,” CBS News’ excellent news emblem, which has generated many billion perspectives throughout social platforms, is now to be had as a weekly streaming display and a standard section on “CBS Mornings” appearing audience heartwarming tales of the most efficient of humanity. The “The Uplift” has received more than one awards for virtual journalism just like the Shorty Award for Best Use of Facebook and the Cynopsis Award for Viral Video of the Year. Another franchise, “Down To Earth,” which showcased slicing-edge longer-shape reporting from CBS News’ overseas correspondents within the type of social-first documentaries, received the 2020 Webby Award for Best Social Video, News & Politics.

- Advertisement -

Prior to her present position, Capatides served as a Senior Producer on CBS Reports documentaries and CBS News streaming specials. In 2018, her documentary, “Gender: The Space Between,” received a Telly Award for Social Issues and was once nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine. She joined CBS News in 2015; ahead of that, she labored for “World News with Diane Sawyer” and “Good Morning America,” generating and modifying day by day news applications at the White House, Congress, and the Department of Justice, out of ABC News’ Washington, D.C. bureau.

Capatides holds a B.A. from Georgetown University and an M.A. from New York University.