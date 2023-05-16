Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on Las Cruces shooting

KTSM 9 News up to now reported {that a} 69-year-old guy was once shot on the five hundred block of Lujan Street in Las Cruces. Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers have introduced a reward of as much as $1,000 for information that is helping find the suspect or suspects concerned within the shooting, Las Cruces Police Department introduced on Tuesday.

Las Cruces Police in finding guy with gunshot wound within automotive

The sufferer was once transported to UMC in essential however solid situation. According to police, investigators are looking out for witnesses who may have noticed the shooting, and they have got safety digital camera pictures appearing a grey automobile within the house on the time of the shooting.









Police say the person pictured was once a bicyclist within the house, and the gray automobile was once additionally noticed within the house on the time of the shooting. Photo courtesy of the Las Cruces Police Department.

Moreover, a bicycle owner was once additionally provide within the house who may supply conceivable information on the shooting. Anyone with information on the suspect or suspects is suggested to report back to the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be shared throughout the “P3 TIPS” Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app.