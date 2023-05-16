2023 college football coach rankings: Mel Tucker, Sam Pittman plummet among Power Five coaches ranked 69-26





Heading into the 2022 college football season, ESPN has launched their annual scores of head coaches, with Troy Taylor coming in at 69th. While he admits he cannot discuss for all electorate, Taylor has a easy means for score coaches on the backside of his poll: if it is a head coach’s season, they mechanically move on the backside. While this technique labored smartly for him, Taylor notes that it did not essentially land all coaches in the right kind spot, and ceaselessly he discovered himself not able to correctly rank the worst coach of the bunch. Taylor himself had head training revel in, which put him upper on his personal private poll, however his colleagues didn’t appear to find the money for him the similar appreciate, in spite of his crew’s good fortune in successful 3 immediately convention titles at Sacramento State.

Zach Arnett is available in at quantity 68 at the record, together with his placement in large part because of the harsh scenario he used to be installed as the brand new coach at Mississippi State after the surprising dying of Mike Leach. However, Arnett controlled to tug off a win within the crew’s bowl recreation.

Brent Pry drops a pair spots to 67th after a 3-8 debut season at Virginia Tech. Tony Elliott, any other first-time coach in Virginia, additionally drops all the way down to 66th, however that is in large part because of heartbreak his crew confronted when 3 participants of Virginia’s crew had been shot and killed.

Kenny Dillingham is available in at sixty fifth after a a success run as offensive co-ordinator with Oregon Ducks. Now, Dillingham takes over at his alma mater, changing Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Ryan Walters, former Illinois defensive coordinator, strikes to Purdue as Jeff Brohm’s alternative. Walters helped flip across the Illini below Bret Bielema, and used to be noticed as probably the most most sensible defensive coordinators in college football.

Brent Key, Georgia Tech’s everlasting coach following intervening time tasks, is available in at 63rd. Key earned sufficient beef up after going 4-4 as intervening time coach to land the everlasting gig.

Tom Allen drops 22 spots to 62nd after a couple of tough seasons with Indiana. Jedd Fisch, who took an 1-16 Arizona crew to a 5-7 report in his debut season, takes 61st position. Jeff Hafley drops 26 spots after failing to assist Boston College make a bowl look.

Neal Brown drops seven spots to 59th after West Virginia fails to wreck thru for any other yr. Justin Wilcox drops 14 spots to 58th after Cal’s tough closing season. Jake Dickert, Washington State’s new head coach, jumps up six spots to 57th after going 7-6 closing yr.

Clark Lea, ranked 56th, led Vandeerbilt to a greater season than the former yr with a 5-7 report. Then, Deion Sanders, who many suppose will spice up his score one day, is available in at fifty fifth position.

Scott Satterfield drops 11 spots to 54th after time and again failing to succeed in good fortune at Louisville. Dino Babers jumps up 3 spots to 53rd after Syracuse rebounded properly closing season. Brent Venables drops seven spots to 52nd after a tricky first season again at Oklahoma.

Eli Drinkwitz drops 5 spots to 51st after any other sub-par season at Mizzou, whilst Greg Schiano drops 14 spots to fiftieth after Rutgers has struggled within the Big Ten. Mike Locksley is available in at forty ninth after bettering Maryland’s win general in each and every season, Dana Holgorsen at Houston is forty eighth after an underwhelming time within the place, and Mel Tucker rounds out at forty seventh, falling 23 spots since closing yr after the Spartans completed with a 6-7 season.



