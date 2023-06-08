Chris Paul says daughter has been bullied at school because he hasn’t won an NBA championship

Even although Chris Paul’s NBA profession has been a good fortune by means of nearly all metrics, the truth that he has by no means won a championship regardless of being a 12-time All-Star is still held in opposition to him. That absence in an in a different way entire profession impacts no longer most effective Paul, but in addition the folks round him.

Speaking on “The Pivot,” Paul confessed that whilst it’s difficult on him that he nonetheless hasn’t won a championship, it is more difficult for the folks round him — in particular his spouse and daughter. Paul then shared a tale of his daughter being picked on at school because he hasn’t won a name.

“My daughter is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet in your life, but she’s at that age now where at school, kids talk crazy to her,” Paul stated. “She had just a little boy, no matter, at school that stated some reckless stuff to her that was once like ‘Your daddy ain’t by no means gonna win no championship!’ And my child is so, she’s particular. She’ll cling it in combination there, but if she were given within the automobile she known as and she or he was once disenchanted.

“And I had to have that conversation with her and talk to her and tell her ‘Baby, some people talk and some people do.’ But that’s part of it.”

The No. 4-overall pick out within the 2005 NBA Draft, Paul’s nickname is “The Point God” and he has a protracted record of profession accolades that warrant it: 12 All-Star nominations, 11 nominations to the All-NBA staff, five-time NBA help chief, six-time NBA steals chief and a spot at the league’s seventy fifth Anniversary Team.

Yet, regardless of all of that, the prime same old that NBA greats are held to has made Paul’s loss of a championship a obvious omission, one who he continues to be having a look to fill as a member of the Phoenix Suns.