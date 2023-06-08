2023 NFL minicamp takeaways, Day 2: Cowboys’ ‘Texas Coast’ offense, Deshaun Watson impresses, rookie RB shines





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags The 2023 NFL preseason is formally right here. Nine other NFL groups started their obligatory minicamps on Tuesday, together with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. There are numerous storylines value discussing this week. Which gamers have proven up and who did not? Who is impressing early on? Below, we will be able to ruin down some takeaways in the course of the early phases of obligatory minicamp as groups start on-field paintings in preparation for the 2023 NFL season.’Texas Coast’ Expect the Cowboys offense to appear other in 2023. Kellen Moore is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, and head trainer Mike McCarthy is taking up play-calling tasks. McCarthy is improving the playbook with some West Coast components, which led Dak Prescott to dub this offense “Texas Coast.””Funny, this is the ‘Texas Coast,'” Prescott mentioned, by way of ESPN. “We just renamed that, the quarterbacks. It’s got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we’ve done in the past and just obviously marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that’s not out there. So there you go.” Along with this transformation in scheme, be expecting some change-of-pace in 2023 as neatly. “When you can change your pace, you’re gonna catch [the defense] off-guard,” Prescott mentioned, by way of the Cowboys’ legit site. “You want as many at-bats so we’ll try to get as many plays as we can, as many chances to make big plays. Lastly, we want to be the aggressors. We want to attack these guys and push the tempo. We just want to make sure that we’re dictating the pace and being the aggressors so the team is on our pace and not theirs.” The Raiders positioned the franchise tag on celebrity operating again Josh Jacobs after his profession marketing campaign in 2022, however he has now not signed it but. With him technically now not underneath contract, he’s reportedly now not provide at obligatory minicamp. Raiders head trainer Josh McDaniels does not sound too apprehensive in regards to the scenario at this level. “The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July,” McDaniels mentioned, by way of Pro Football Talk. “I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before — love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.” Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you just want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye fixed to your inbox. Sorry! There used to be an error processing your subscription. ESPN reported final month that the NFL is investigating a 2nd wave of attainable playing violations at the heels of 5 gamers being suspended for putting wrong wagers. Another identify got here to mild this week in Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. On Monday, Sports Handle reported {that a} Colts participant used to be underneath investigation for “pervasive wagering activities.” There is reportedly proof this participant positioned masses of wagers — together with some bets at the Colts. Rodgers tweeted an apology on Monday evening. Teams are the usage of this example to additional teach their very own gamers at the league’s playing coverage. Browns head trainer Kevin Stefanski spoke at the topic Wednesday. “We take it really seriously,” Stefanski mentioned, by way of Cleveland.com. “You could ask the players. We’ve talked a lot about it throughout this offseason. Just because you’re teaching off of things that are happening around our game and happening with other teams, and we don’t want to lose a guy for any reason. We don’t want them to get injured. We don’t want to lose a guy for breaking a rule of any sort. So you have to educate them on the rules because there is some things that are new, as you know, with sports gambling.” Speaking of the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson is somebody who’s receiving consideration. After serving an 11-game suspension final season for violating the NFL’s non-public behavior coverage, Watson went 3-3 because the starter whilst averaging a career-low 183.7 passing yards in line with recreation with seven touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Fans and teammates alike expect some big-time growth in 2023. During Tuesday’s apply consultation, Watson used to be “basically automatic,” in line with ESPN Cleveland. He used to be reportedly dominant on offense, and ambitious within the purple zone. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has taken understand. “He looks in a bit of a better groove,” Cooper mentioned, by way of Pro Football Talk. “Just having that long layoff, of course you’re going to lose some rhythm, some form of rhythm. But he looks like he’s really getting that back.”Watson reportedly had a coarse begin to apply on Wednesday, however he is obviously setting up a reference to new wideout Elijah Moore. The final analysis is Watson is turning into extra relaxed on this offense, and starting to appear to be the quarterback the Browns traded for. Tyjae Spears finding out ‘more than one spots’ Keep an eye fixed in this rookie. Tennessee Titans operating again Tyjae Spears stood out early in camp, and it is transparent he is a candidate to play a big function on offense in 2023. The Titans are one of the crucial few groups that may fairly run the ball than throw, and Derrick Henry has been the principle car in Tennessee’s offense for years now. However, new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly is converting some issues with pace and within the passing recreation, which might open the door for Spears to polish. Titans head trainer Mike Vrabel informed journalists Spears has, “worked hard to learn multiple spots” early on, and apparently he’ll play a task as a receiver in 2023. He might be rather a complementary piece to Henry at operating again. For extra minicamp highlights, click on right here. require.config({“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0483/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:{“version”:{“fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″}},”shim”:{“liveconnection/managers/connection”:{“deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″]},”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4”:{“exports”:”SockJS”},”libs/setValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”set”},”libs/getValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”get”},”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:{“deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”},”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:{“exports”:”_”},”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:{“deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”},”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”]},”map”:{“*”:{“adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”}},”waitSeconds”:300});



