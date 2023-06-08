Grand jury indicts 2 Bureau of Prisons employees in inmate’s death

A grand jury has indicted two federal Bureau of Prisons employees for allegedly failing to offer scientific handle an inmate in Virginia who had a significant scientific emergency and later died

PETERSBURG, Va. — A grand jury has indicted two federal Bureau of Prisons employees for allegedly failing to offer scientific handle an inmate in Virginia who had a significant scientific emergency and later died, the Justice Department introduced Wednesday.

Lt. Shronda Covington, 47, and registered nurse Tonya Farley, 52, face fees of allegedly violating the inmate’s civil rights through appearing planned indifference to the male inmate’s scientific wishes on the Federal Correctional Institution at Petersburg, Virginia, in January 2021, a division news liberate stated.

Farley could also be charged with writing a false file in regards to the incident. Covington and Farley, each citizens of Chesterfield, Virginia, also are each charged with making false statements to federal brokers.

Records bought through The Associated Press recognized the person who died as Wade Walters. He died on Jan. 10, 2021, together with his class of death indexed as “cardiac,” however the paperwork didn’t specify a purpose of death.

The civil rights fees every lift a most penalty of existence in jail, the false file fee carries a most penalty of 20 in jail and every false observation fee carries a most penalty of 5 years in jail.

It used to be now not in an instant identified if the 2 employees had legal professionals who may remark for them.