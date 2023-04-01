Chelsea Sodaro Conquered Kona. Then the Real Struggles Returned.

Last October, Chelsea Sodaro, a triathlon global championship rookie, completed the grueling game’s final name. Sodaro, then a 33-year-old mom of an 18-month-old, changed into the first American lady to win the Ironman World Championship, held in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, in 1 / 4 of a century. Her tale went viral in the staying power global, garnering the more or less consideration and endorsement provides she by no means would have dreamed of even a couple of weeks sooner than.

And that’s when her existence started to fall aside.

- Advertisement -

All of a unexpected, a girl whose health and psychological fortitude have been steely sufficient to triumphantly swim, cycle and run for 140.6 miles via rolling seas and throughout the sizzling volcanic rock of Hawaii’s Big Island struggled to visit the grocery retailer with out descending into panic.

After a rocky iciness, Sodaro is getting ready to race Saturday for the first time as the Ironman global champion at the Ironman 70.3 Oceanside in Southern California. But as the staying power global figured she could be basking in glory, she used to be, if truth be told, questioning how she would compete once more — and even make it via the day.