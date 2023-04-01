When does Taylor Swift go on stage at AT&T Stadium? Full timeline

If you are heading to the live performance this weekend, here is a timeline of what to anticipate.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

- Advertisement - And the Swifties are anticipated to prove in numbers. If you are heading to the live performance this weekend, beneath is a snappy timeline, by way of AT&T Stadium’s site, on when the entirety opens.

Before we get into the specifics, a couple of issues to notice: Swift may have a couple of openers every evening; Muna and Gayle on Friday evening and beabadoobee and Gracie Adams on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Also, Swift’s setlist for the Eras Tour is alleged to be 44 songs and lasting round 3 hours. So, primarily based on the timeline beneath, she’ll *most probably* be taking the AT&T Stadium stage round 8 p.m. But do not you will want to get there with a lot of time to spare, particularly as a result of parking.

- Advertisement - One other thing: The timeline beneath is similar for every evening this weekend:

2 p.m. – AT&T Stadium Parking Lots Open

AT&T Stadium Parking Lots Open 2:30 p.m. – Miller Lite House Opens for VIP 1 and a couple of package deal holders

Miller Lite House Opens for VIP 1 and a couple of package deal holders 3:30 p.m. – Early stadium get right of entry to opens for VIP 1 and a couple of package deal holders

Early stadium get right of entry to opens for VIP 1 and a couple of package deal holders 3:30 p.m. – AT&T East Plaza and Miller Lite House opens for ticketed visitors

AT&T East Plaza and Miller Lite House opens for ticketed visitors 4:30 p.m. – AT&T Stadium opens for all visitors

AT&T Stadium opens for all visitors 6:30 p.m. – Show starts

Show starts 11:10 p.m. – Estimated time for the display to finish

If you are riding to any of the ones occasions, “no parking zones” turn on Thursday and final via Sunday. Be positive to try the maps on town’s site ahead of you permit.

- Advertisement - A spokesperson for AT&T instructed WFAA since our investigation into its rideshare lot aired in October 2022, they have made adjustments to make the rideshare lot extra protected and arranged, together with:

Increased static signage to the rideshare lot

Sending a push notification within the Cowboys/SeatGeek app on tips on how to get to the rideshare lot against the top of occasions

Started doing an egress PA loop with information on tips on how to get to trip proportion (connected audio)

For Taylor Swift’s display weekend, AT&T Stadium will: