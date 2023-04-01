2023 Texas Open leaderboard, scores: Patrick Rodgers in command, Rickie Fowler eyes last Masters invite

A quick get started and rapid end noticed Patrick Rodgers apply up his opening-round 66 with a second-round 67 on the 2023 Texas Open earlier than play was once suspended Friday because of darkness. Making two birdies in his opening 3 holes, Rodgers fell in impartial when he discovered himself even par for the day throughout the twelfth. With a lot of avid gamers making runs on the lead, Rodgers was once the only to win the dash as 5 birdies in his remaining six holes driven him to 11 below for the event and 3 strokes transparent of his closest competitor, Corey Conners.

Rodgers has set himself up fantastically to do one thing he has no longer accomplished in his earlier 234 at the PGA Tour: win. Three occasions a runner-up in his profession, the previous Stanford standout should take care of nerves, Masters aspirations and the Texas winds if he’s to go into the winner’s circle for the primary time.

Conners, the 2019 Texas Open winner, will purpose to upend Rodgers over the overall 36 holes to assert his moment profession victory and head into Augusta National with the entire self assurance in the sector. Already in the sector for the Masters, Conners is enjoying with space cash this week and may roll over his good fortune in San Antonio into extra of the similar in Augusta, Georgia.

The chief

1. Patrick Rodgers (-11): It has been a medical first 36 holes for Rodgers as he has signed for rounds of 66-67 with out a lot pressure. He leads the sector in strokes won tee to inexperienced and strokes won method, however that is worlds clear of what he has been doing in 2023. He entered the week having overlooked six of 8 cuts and and not using a top-10 end because the RSM Classic in the autumn. It might be attention-grabbing if he has endurance in this leaderboard over the weekend or if that is simply any other flash in the pan.

“[Approach play] been a huge area of focus for me. It’s been what’s keeping me from playing better golf, and yeah, I’m really proud that the work that I’ve been putting in week in and week out even when it wasn’t paying off on the golf course,” mentioned Rodgers. “Now it’s starting to and I’m happy with the patience that I’ve showed to get here.”

Other contenders

T2. Corey Conners, Roberto Diaz (-8)

T4. Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd (-7)

T6. Eric Cole, Thomas Detry, Matt Kuchar (-6)

T9. Chris Kirk, Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Michael Kim, Luke List, Ben Martin, Nico Echavarria, Augusto Nunez, Harry Higgs (-5)

This is giving critical Honda Classic vibes. Between Kirk and Cole, who battled down the stretch at PGA National last month, and previous Honda Classic winners Thompson and Harrington, the parallels are obvious. However, as an alternative of having a look again, let’s as an alternative look ahead to subsequent week and Augusta National. Conners has been reasonably pedestrian to start his 2023 as he’s and not using a top-10 end, however be expecting that to return to an finish both this week or subsequent. The Canadian has notched finishes of T10, T8 and T6 in his last 3 Masters and is trending in opposition to a identical end result in the 12 months’s first main championship.

“It’s been a little bit inconsistent,” mentioned Conners. “I feel like I’ve been missing certain parts of my game each week, whether I’m not hitting it great or the short game’s kind of let me down. I haven’t really been able to put it all together. It’s been a bit of a struggle, but I’ve worked hard and I have confidence in my game. It’s just a matter of time before things kind of get into place.”

Rickie Fowler’s weekend outlook

Fowler’s Masters aspirations have been the tale heading into the week however could also be an afterthought getting into the weekend as he stands at 1 below and 10 strokes off the lead. The five-time PGA Tour winner wishes so as to add a 6th trophy to his mantle to earn a call for participation to the Masters for the primary time in two years.

Fowler entered the week tenth in strokes won method and hanging; he was once additionally forward of the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns in general strokes won in keeping with around. After suffering in his first around, he bounced again in Round 2 earlier than some overdue problems off the tee. Through 36 holes, he sits within the peak 10 in strokes won tee to inexperienced however outdoor the highest 120 hanging.

2023 Texas Open up to date odds, choices

Odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

Patrick Rodgers: 12/5

Corey Conners: 4-1

Brendon Todd: 17/2

Matt Kuchar: 19/2

Thomas Detry: 16-1

Chris Kirk: 22-1

Roberto Diaz: 25-1

Michael Thompson: 25-1

Eric Cole: 28-1

The hypothetical lead could also be 8 below as Rodgers has struggled to near in this place earlier than. With this in thoughts, Taylor (35-1) at 4 below and nonetheless desiring to play the par-5 18th could also be the play. The Canadian arrived to TPC San Antonio 5th in general strokes won because the get started of the calendar 12 months which incorporated an out of this world fight towards international No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the WM Phoenix Open. A confirmed winner at the PGA Tour, Taylor has a practical alternative to nab victory No. 3 and the overall invitation into the Masters subsequent week.