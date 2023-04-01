Trump Prepares to Surrender in New York as Police Brace for Protests

Mr. Trump remained in large part quiet on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, his hotel in Florida, the place he spent the day speaking at the phone with advisers. One of his attorneys, Joe Tacopina, mentioned in a tv interview that the previous president would now not take a plea deal and was once ready to move to trial, a in most cases defiant stance this is most probably to endear him to his supporters, who see the prosecution as a politically motivated vendetta by way of Democrats.

Late on Friday afternoon, Mr. Trump burst out on Truth Social, the social media platform he based, writing in all capital letters that Democrats have been “INDICTING A TOTALLY INNOCENT MAN IN AN ACT OF OBSTRUCTION AND BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” He concluded that it was once all going down “WHILE OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!”

The former president is predicted to be arraigned in Manhattan prison court docket on fees similar to bills made simply sooner than the 2016 presidential election to purchase the silence of a porn megastar who mentioned she had an extramarital affair with him. The former president, who has denied the affair, has been charged with greater than two dozen counts in a sealed indictment, in accordance to two folks acquainted with the subject, even if the precise fees stay unknown.

Conservative Republicans persevered to criticize the Manhattan district legal professional, Alvin L. Bragg, whose place of work rebuked House Republicans for making an attempt to intervene in the case.

The case, which might drag on for months and whose end result is a long way from transparent, is most probably to take a look at the rustic’s establishments and the rule of thumb of legislation. It can even have deep repercussions for the 2024 marketing campaign for the White House, a race in which Mr. Trump stays the Republican front-runner.