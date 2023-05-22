Celtics vs. Heat live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, Game 3 time, odds, pick, prediction

The Miami Heat proceed to make a idiot out of just about each “expert” who brushed aside them as any kind of NBA name contender and known as them a pedestrian regular-season staff that hardly squeaked out of the play-in.

Consider: The Heat are 13-0 after they cross up 2-0 in a playoff sequence below Erik Spoelstra. In convention finals, groups that cross up 2-0, with each victories coming at the highway, are 15-0 all time. Whether the wins got here at house or at the highway, groups that experience long gone up 2-0 in convention finals are 56-6 all time. That’s higher than a 90% good fortune fee in completing the deal. Which is to say, Boston is in bother. Game 3 is an absolute must-win.

With that during thoughts, this is the viewing information and odds for Game 3, adopted by way of key storylines to watch.

Date: Sunday, May 21 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 21 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami

Kaseya Center — Miami TV channel: TNT | Live flow : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Celtics -3.5; O/U 214.5 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (*3*)

Storylines

Heat: Miami, up 2-0, is STILL regarded as an underdog to win this sequence, in accordance to ESPN analytics, which supplies Miami a 35% probability of transferring on to the Finals. Thirty-five %? If ever you sought after to query the deserves of those nerd numbers, this may be a great time. So that is the storyline for the Heat. They nonetheless get to play the “nobody believes in us” card. Jimmy Butler and corporate are simply nice with that.

Celtics: Boston wishes to determine its late-game offense briefly. It becomes a multitude on the worst instances. No motion. No constant solution for the Heat double-teaming Jayson Tatum, who has long gone scoreless from the sphere in each fourth quarters of this sequence. Also, will Joe Mazzulla proceed to unmarried quilt Butler within the greatest moments? If he does, the Celtics higher close everybody else totally off and keep an eye on the defensive glass, as a result of Butler goes to torch any unmarried defender.

Prediction

I’m doing it. I’m selecting towards the Heat. I believe I’m almost certainly an fool, however Boston has been higher at the highway than it has at house and that is do-or-die time. The Pick: Celtics -3