Salman Khan to bring the Bigg Boss magic to OTT, shooting for a promo featuring Raftaar: Report : Bollywood News

Fans of the in style fact display Bigg Boss have one thing to cheer about as Salman Khan gears up to host Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 16 in Februaryviewers had been eagerly looking forward to the go back of the day-to-day drama that the display brings. After Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTTwhich noticed Divya Agarwal emerge as the winnerSalman Khan is all set to take the reins for the upcoming season.

Salman Khan to bring the Bigg Boss magic to OTTshooting for a promo featuring Raftaar: Report

As in keeping with a record by way of Indian Expressthe Bollywood famous person was once lately showed for the display is scheduled to shoot the promo with rapper-singer Raftaar at Filmcity on Saturday. A supply instructed the portal“While a few contestants are almost lockedconversations with others are at different stages. The makers want to make an official announcement with Salman via a promo soon. The Bollywood star is shooting with Raftaarthe two will have a jugalbandi kind of sort in the teaser video. The video will drop in a couple of days.”

The news of Salman Khan’s involvement has sparked pleasure amongst fansthe display’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to be sure a swift manufacturing procedure. With Jio Studios lately saying an intensive content material slatethe inclusion of Bigg Boss OTT on the Jio Cinemas Voot Select platforms targets to draw in a wider target audience to their streaming products and services.

The mixture of Salman Khan’s internet hosting prowess the acclaim for Bigg Boss is anticipated to create a buzz amongst audience. The virtual layout of the fact display permits for an much more immersive interactive experiencekeeping audiences engaged entertained during the season.

