Former Jets running back says he was cut right after team asked him to have surgery that he ‘didn’t want’

Ty Johnson was launched via the Jets on April 26, not up to a month after he tore his pectoral muscle throughout an offseason exercise — timing that has obviously disappointed the running back. Johnson says the team cut him in a while after asking him to go through surgery. The veteran has remained unsigned since being launched.

Johnson, 25, mentioned he did not need to have the surgery however did so after the Jets recommended him to. He was let move not up to a month after the team re-signed him in March. The pec harm took place after he was re-signed. He was launched with a non-football harm designation.

“I’ve had some dark, dark days, man,” Johnson mentioned via an Instagram post. “Went to New York. I instructed them, even earlier than the file, I was figuring out and that is what took place. I noticed the team physician, he mentioned, ‘You want to get it fastened.’ Flew out the following day. Come back satisfied that I were given it completed despite the fact that I did not need to get it completed.

“That following Wednesday, you’re out of there. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But at the end of the day, I know I’m going to be alright. … Just gotta keep going forward.”

While he’s by no means been a featured, back, Johnson has been productive in spurts during his profession. A sixth-round pick out within the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson began his NFL profession with the Detroit Lions. He was picked up via the Jets an afternoon after being waived via the Lions on October 1, 2020. Johnson spent the following two-plus seasons with the Jets, the place he rushed for 652 yards and 4 touchdowns whilst averaging 4.5 yards-per-carry. He additionally stuck 62 passes for 559 yards and 3 touchdowns throughout his time in New York.

Given the time of his surgery, Johnson might not be bodily able to play at the beginning of the common season. That may lead to him in all probability being signed via a team as soon as the season already starts. His highest guess might be becoming a member of a team that suffers accidents on the place in the future throughout the common season.