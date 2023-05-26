Celtics thrive on 3s, beat Heat 110-97 in Game 5 to extend East finals – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(*5*)



The Boston Celtics ruled the Miami Heat 110-97 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night time. Derrick White led the Celtics with 24 issues, together with six 3-pointers, whilst Marcus Smart had 23 issues and 5 steals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown completed with 21 issues every because the Celtics claimed their moment directly win and trimmed Miami’s collection lead to 3-2.

Boston now has hopes of changing into the primary crew in NBA historical past to triumph over a 3-0 deficit to win a sequence. The crew faces a difficult problem forward as groups prior to now in that place have by no means received, going 0-150 all-time. The subsequent recreation in the collection is scheduled for Saturday in Miami.

- Advertisement -

Miami struggled with turnovers right through the sport and not led. The Heat had a complete of 16 turnovers, whilst Boston capitalized on the mistakes to construct a lead of up to 20 issues in the primary 1/2. Miami’s Duncan Robinson led the crew with 18 issues, whilst Bam Adebayo added 16 issues and 8 rebounds. Jimmy Butler had a hard night time with 14 issues, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as he sat out the overall 9:47 of the sport.

The Celtics capitalized on their home-court merit, outfighting Miami for rebounds and diving for free balls. They performed a fast moving recreation and knocked down 3-pointers right through the fit. The Boston lovers had been a large issue in the win, as they cheered the crew on with a “Beat the Heat!” chant right through the sport.

The Heat had to get started Kyle Lowry at level guard after Gabe Vincent used to be not able to play due to a sprained ankle. It used to be Lowry’s first get started since February 2. Vincent, the crew’s third-leading scorer this postseason, used to be sorely overlooked as Miami struggled early on the offensive finish. Lowry performed 31 mins, scored 5 issues and completed with 4 turnovers.

- Advertisement -

Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, NCAA president Charlie Baker and New England Patriots Matt Slater and Devin McCourty had been amongst a number of celebrities in attendance on the TD Garden.

TIP-INS

Heat: Were outscored 13-0 in second-half issues in the hole 24 mins.

Celtics: Al Horford added six issues and 11 rebounds. … The Celtics took a 61-44 edge into halftime. … Boston’s first turnover of the sport didn’t come till the 8:16 mark of the second one quarter.

- Advertisement -

FAST START

The Celtics were given off to a quick get started in entrance in their domestic crowd as Smart stripped Adebayo on Miami’s opening ownership, main to a quick spoil and layup via Tatum. Tatum had 12 issues in the hole 12 mins, with the Celtics outscoring the Heat 21-6 from past the arc. Boston hit 7 of its 12 3-point makes an attempt in the primary quarter.

VIP WATCH

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper to your inbox.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper to your inbox

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject material might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.