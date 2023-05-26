Antonio Brown fielding ‘genuine’ NFL interest ahead of anticipated arena league debut, agent says

Former All-Pro extensive receiver Antonio Brown has just lately bought an arena soccer crew and is teasing a debut for the crew. Additionally, NFL groups are appearing authentic interest in Brown for a possible go back to the league in 2023, consistent with his agent JR Rickert.

Although Brown hasn’t performed within the NFL since leaving the Buccaneers’ Week 17 recreation shirtless in 2021, he just lately reported to apply for the Albany Empire, an upstart National Arena League crew that he’s a majority proprietor of. Brown plans to fit up for his or her Saturday house recreation.

According to Rickert, Brown is exploring the correct have compatibility whilst making an allowance for a comeback to the NFL. Brown teased an NFL comeback ultimate month, even posting an image of himself in a Ravens uniform. He had prior to now introduced his retirement from enjoying in March when he changed into co-owner of the Empire.

Rickert expressed his self assurance that Brown would ultimately land on an NFL roster in 2023 and mentioned that Brown “goes all in” when he commits to one thing. However, Brown has confronted a lot of proceedings alleging sexual misconduct and criminal battery since 2019 and stays a debatable off-field determine.

Regarding the opportunity of NFL self-discipline if Brown had been to go back to the league, Rickert didn’t specific any worry and mentioned that he had a greatly certain revel in operating with Brown.

In his obvious effort to spice up attendance, Brown is providing army and primary responders loose admission to his debut with the Empire on Saturday.