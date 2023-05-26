Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday

Jury selection has concluded in the trial of a person charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic assault in U.S. historical past

PITTSBURGH — Jury selection concluded Thursday in the trial of a person charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic assault in U.S. historical past.

Prosecutors and the protection agreed on a panel of 12 jurors and 6 possible choices who will listen the proof in opposition to Robert Bowers, 50, in the 2018 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue.

Prosecutors are in quest of the dying penalty. Testimony is expected to start out Tuesday.

Jury selection started April 24, with each and every aspect grilling rankings of doable jurors about their perspectives on capital punishment. The jury is composed of eleven girls and 7 males.

Bowers faces 63 counts in the Oct. 27, 2018, assault, together with 11 counts of obstruction of loose workout of faith ensuing in dying and 11 counts of hate crimes ensuing in dying. Prosecutors have mentioned Bowers made antisemitic feedback on the scene of the assault and on-line.

Bowers, a truck motive force from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, had presented to plead in charge in go back for a existence sentence, however federal prosecutors became him down. Bowers’ protection legal professionals additionally just lately mentioned he has schizophrenia and mind impairments.