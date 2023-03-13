Monday, March 13, 2023
CBS News’ Michelle Miller on searching for her mother and a sense of “belonging” in new memoir

“CBS Saturday Morning” co-host Michelle Miller joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about her deeply personal new memoir, “Belonging,” where she opens up about her painful family history. She reveals she was the result of an affair between her married African American father and her Latino-American mother who she says could sometimes pass as a White women, which ultimately led to her mother abandoning her at birth.

