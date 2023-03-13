Trump has ‘no plans’ to participate in Manhattan grand jury probe, attorney says

Former President Donald Trump has “no plans” to participate in a Manhattan grand jury investigation right into a hush cash cost to porn megastar Stormy Daniels, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina instructed George Stephanopoulos Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“We have no plans on participating in that proceeding,” Tacopina mentioned. “Decision needs to be made still. There’s been no deadline set, so we’ll wait and see.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s place of business has been investigating whether or not Trump falsified trade information in reference to a $130,000 cost Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels earlier than the 2016 election, which prosecutors allege was once to stay her from speaking a couple of long-denied affair, resources accustomed to the topic have instructed ABC News.

Cohen was once scheduled to testify earlier than the grand jury on Monday, ABC News up to now reported.

The DA’s place of business knowledgeable Trump final week of his proper to testify earlier than a grand jury in the probe, a imaginable sign that the DA is transferring towards a charging resolution.

Tacopina mentioned every other Trump attorney, Susan Necheles, who’s main the case, has met with prosecutors.

Asked if he expects an indictment for Trump, Tacopina mentioned, “I expect justice to prevail. If that’s the case, George, there shouldn’t be an indictment.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to journalists earlier than his speech at the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Mar. 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Md. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Clearly this prosecutor and his prosecutors’ office has … an agenda,” he mentioned. “They’ve scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”

Tacopina framed the finances as an extortion cost, and many times mentioned the cost was once indirectly comparable to Trump’s marketing campaign.

“I don’t know since when we’ve decided to start prosecuting extortion victims,” Tacopina mentioned. “He’s vehemently denied this affair, but he had to pay money because there was going to be an allegation that was going to be publicly embarrassing, regardless of the campaign.”

Asked if the cost was once correctly famous in the Trump Organization information, or if a false document was once made pronouncing it was once for prison illustration, Tacopina mentioned, “There was absolutely no false records made, to my knowledge.”

“It’s not a contribution to his campaign,” Tacopina mentioned. “He made this with personal funds to prevent something coming out false but embarrassing to himself and his family’s young son. That’s not a campaign finance violation, not by any stretch.”