Carson Briere, son of Flyers interim GM Daniel, charged for pushing empty wheelchair down stairs 

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim common supervisor Danny Briere has been charged after a video posted on social media confirmed him and every other Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.

Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, filed fees of legal mischief, legal conspiracy to dedicate mischief and disorderly behavior in opposition to Carson Briere, 23, who finished his 3rd hockey season at Mercyhurst.

Patrick Carrozzi, indexed as a senior member of the varsity’s lacrosse group, faces the similar 3 fees, consistent with paperwork filed with District Judge Sue Mack. The two are scheduled to seem in courtroom on May 22.

Briere and Carrozzi are observed on a surveillance video on the most sensible of a staircase of a neighborhood bar, the place they push the wheelchair down the stairs on March 11.

Police say their movements posed a possible threat to somebody bobbing up the steps, whilst additionally making a hazardous situation by way of blockading the staircase.

The wheelchair’s proprietor, known as Sydney Benes, filed a criticism announcing the autumn down the steps broken the left brake deal with, broke the proper arm leisure’s plastic molding, bent a rear deal with and led to the wheels to pull when shifting ahead. Benes mentioned the wheelchair was once bought a yr in the past, costing $2,000.

It’s unclear if Briere or Carrozzi have attorneys who can talk on their behalf.

Briere and two different athletes had been put on interim suspension, whilst the varsity investigated the subject.

A message looking for remark left with a Mercyhurst athletic division spokeswoman was once no longer instantly returned.

Last week, the 23-year-old Briere apologized in a remark launched during the NHL’s Flyers.

‘I’m deeply sorry for my habits on Saturday,’ he mentioned.

‘There isn’t any excuse for my movements, and I can do no matter I will to make up for this severe lack of judgment.’

Sydney Benes, 22, who misplaced her legs in a 2021 automotive twist of fate, was once the usage of the restroom downstairs at Sullivan’s Irish Pub in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when she came upon her wheelchair on the backside of the steps broken. ‘All that saved going via my thoughts was once: “God I hope this was an accident, I really hope somebody just accidentally bumped it down the stairs somehow,”‘ she mentioned

Last week, Benes, 22, who misplaced her legs in a 2021 automotive twist of fate, mentioned she was once the usage of the restroom downstairs at Sullivan’s Irish Pub when she came upon her wheelchair on the backside of the steps broken.

She had long gone downstairs to the toilet with the lend a hand of a safety guard and left her chair on the most sensible.

‘All that saved going via my thoughts was once: “God I hope this was an accident, I really hope somebody just accidentally bumped it down the stairs somehow,”‘ she informed Inside Edition.

‘They had been guffawing about it. It was once truly hurtful and disrespectful and simply type of heartbreaking,’ she informed Inside Edition.

‘Carson was once informed to come back ask for forgiveness to me and the apology was once reasonably insincere,’ she mentioned.

‘People had been announcing: “Oh, he’s acting like a child.” No kid would throw a wheelchair down a staircase, for my part, as a result of they have got a center and morals.’

Benes legs had been amputated two years in the past after she was once desirous about a automotive twist of fate and now her essential wheelchair has sustained vital injury.

‘The brake is bent, so it makes it reasonably a little tougher to fasten,’ she informed Inside Edition. ‘The armrest is damaged, and we do consider the body is bent.’

A GoFundMe was once arrange for her, which raised greater than $8,000 earlier than being closed. Benes informed Inside Edition that she would use the cash to interchange or restore her chair. Any final quantity she would donate to different disabled other people.

‘I’d relatively take this and switch it right into a finding out enjoy for everyone,’ she informed the hole. ‘I’d relatively make other people extra mindful of the stuff disabled other people have to head via. We simply need slightly bit of lend a hand, slightly bit of figuring out.’

This comes after she at the start mentioned she would declined the $8,000 of money.

‘I swear I truly don’t wanna stay a cent of the donated cash, I’d a lot relatively give it to those that want it,’ she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Danny Briere, who was once promoted to run the Flyers after Chuck Fletcher was once fired two weeks in the past, mentioned he was once surprised to look his son’s movements and referred to as them ‘inexcusable,’ whilst announcing his son ‘accepts complete accountability for his habits.’

Mercyhurst up to now launched a remark announcing the movements displayed within the video fall quick of the varsity’s ‘trust within the inherent dignity of every particular person,’ including the varsity’s ‘custom additionally reminds us that scholars and all individuals who make deficient alternatives deserve alternatives to be informed, exchange behaviors and atone for damaging movements.’

Carson Briere up to now was once pushed aside from Arizona State’s hockey membership in 2019 for what the varsity referred to as a contravention of group laws.