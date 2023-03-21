Wylie man accused of sexually assaulting ‘middle-school-aged child’ arrested, police say

A man accused of sexually assaulting a “middle-school-aged” kid a couple of instances was once arrested over the weekend after the sufferer reported the abuse to a faculty counselor, Wylie police introduced Monday.

Cedric Douglas Johnson, 40, was once on the Collin County Jail as of Monday night, in line with on-line information. He is dealing with a couple of fees, together with steady sexual attack of a kid underneath the age of 14. His bail is $150,000 and it’s unclear if Johnson has an legal professional.

Wylie is about 28 miles northeast of Dallas.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a counselor from Wylie ISD reported to a faculty useful resource officer {that a} scholar had made an “outcry of sexual abuse,” police stated. Investigators imagine Johnson had steady sexual touch with the kid, the Wylie Police Department stated in a news free up.

Sgt. Donald English, a spokesman for Wyle police, stated the sufferer was once a “middle school-aged” kid. English stated Johnson was once an acquaintance of a member of the child’s family. The kid who reported the abuse informed government “there were other victims,” English stated.

Officers discovered Johnson inside of of a car park and so they additionally discovered an extra kid who was once considered at risk, police stated.

Johnson was once “detained” and later positioned underneath arrest at the sexual attack fees, police stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and there might be extra sufferers, police stated.