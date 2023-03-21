No telling how much more snow coming for Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. — No one in reality is aware of how much snow fell at the notorious Donner Party when the pioneers have been trapped atop the Sierra Nevada for months and dozens died close to Lake Tahoe within the iciness of 1846-47.

But this season has now etched its manner into the historical past books as the second one snowiest within the 77 years of record-keeping on the Central Sierra Snow Lab — more than 56.4 toes (677 inches, 17.2 meters) for ever and ever.

And there may be nonetheless an opportunity it will surpass the listing of 67.7 toes (812 inches, 20.6 meters) set in 1951-52 when more than 200 passengers on a San Francisco-bound luxurious teach from Chicago have been stranded for 3 days close to Donner Pass west of Truckee, California.

Over the weekend, the “winter that just doesn’t want to end” because the National Weather Service in Reno put it, crowned the former No. 2 listing of 55.9 toes (671 inches, 17 meters) set in 1982-83. That used to be the second one of back-to-back snow fall buster seasons remembered maximum for an avalanche that killed seven at a Tahoe ski hotel on March 31, 1982.

Since December, a parade of atmospheric storms have dumped so much snow at the Sierra that Tahoe ski lodges had been compelled to close down more than one instances.

The ultimate day of the Nevada highschool state snowboarding championships used to be canceled. Roofs collapsed beneath the load of snow and faculties shuttered for days. Interstate 80 closed a number of instances between Reno and Sacramento.

“It started early and it seems to just keep going,” stated Eric Sage, 45, of Sparks, who shoveled his manner via many giant winters rising up in Truckee however does not take into accout one like this. “Stacked up, big storm after big storm after big storm — wham, wham, wham.”

The official record book keeper is UC-Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab, founded in 1946 in Soda Springs, California, northwest of Lake Tahoe.

“We’ve seen bigger storms in other years and years with higher snow water equivalent totals … but the relentlessness of this season is likely what makes it most unique,” stated Andrew Schwartz, the lab’s supervisor and lead scientist.

More snow is forecast over the next 10 days, but nobody knows what the spring will bring.

“Historically, some of our big seasons have continued to be active right on through the end of spring,” said Tim Bardsley, the senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.

The official winter season coincides with the water year, beginning Oct. 1 and ending the following Sept. 30. Sometimes snow continues falling in the Sierra well into June.

For this winter to overtake the record in 1951-52, another 145 inches (368 cm) would have to fall — unlikely, but not out of the question.

“There’s basically nothing that would indicate just because we’ve been this active, we would then transition the other direction,” Bardsley said. “I’d almost say the opposite is more likely to be true.”

Several of the snowiest winters logged a minimum of one-fourth in their season general after March 15. What’s now the fourth-snowiest iciness in 2010-11 won 225 inches (572 cm) of its 643 general inches (1,635 cm) — or 35% — post-March 15.

The snow lab has data relationship to 1880 in response to measurements taken by way of the Southern Pacific Railroad. Those unofficial measurements taken close to the place the teach used to be stranded in 1952 counsel more snow will have fallen in 1938, and just about that much in 1880 and 1890.

The lab doesn’t officially acknowledge the ones numbers as a result of they have been from fairly other places the usage of a distinct method.

Mark McLaughlin, a Tahoe-area writer of a number of books on Sierra historical past and climate, accepts the railroad numbers and believes snow that fell at the Donner Party in 1846-47 is very similar to what fell in 1951-52.

Ten main storms dumped rain and snow at the mountains the primary two weeks of November 1846. The monument at Donner Memorial State Park signifies the snow intensity reached 22.5 toes (6.9 meters) prior to probably the most stranded resorted to cannibalism.

The now-third-ranked 1982-83 iciness got here at the heels of the season when Tahoe’s deadliest avalanche struck at Alpine Valley south of Truckee. Some 90 inches (228 centimeters) of snow fell in 4 days main as much as the crisis.

The 1960 Winter Olympics, the primary televised, put Lake Tahoe at the map after the sector were given a take a look at the snow-covered mountains surrounding the alpine lake with the turquoise waters. But the iciness itself were given off to a gradual get started and Olympic officers have been in a panic within the weeks main as much as the video games.

“There was no real snow by New Year’s Day and the Olympics were coming in the third week of February,” McLaughlin stated. “Then the storm door opened and it snowed and snowed and snowed. There was so much snow no one could practice ski runs on the mountain.”

Author Peggy Townsend and her husband, oldsters of professional skier Cody Townsend, stated they have been beaten by way of the piles of snow once they arrived at their Olympic Valley-area cabin close to the bottom of a Tahoe ski hotel closing month. They needed to park down the street and dig their manner in via 10 toes (3 meters) of snow.

“We would have to dig out like three, or four times a day, just so we could get to the woodpile,” Peggy Townsend stated. After 4 days, they’d had sufficient.

“When there was a break in the snow,” she recalled, “We just said ‘we’re going to get the hell out of there.’”

Associated Press Writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this record.

This tale corrects an previous model to turn 671 inches (17 meters) of snow used to be recorded in 1982-83.