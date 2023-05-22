Carmelo Anthony retires: Where the Syracuse legend’s performance ranks among best NCAA one-and-done seasons





Syracuse and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony not too long ago introduced his retirement from basketball after an illustrious occupation spanning 19 years. Anthony made the announcement in a video message, reflecting on his humble beginnings and the affect that basketball had on his lifestyles. In specific, he expressed gratitude to the communities he represented and the enthusiasts who supported him all over his adventure.

Anthony’s collegiate occupation used to be no much less spectacular. He performed for Syracuse University all the way through the 2002-03 season, the place he helped lead the workforce to its first ever nationwide championship. He used to be named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player and had a close to triple-double in the championship recreation towards Kansas. During his freshman 12 months, Anthony averaged 22.2 issues and 10 rebounds in line with recreation, and used to be named nationwide freshman of the 12 months by way of quite a lot of media retailers.

Anthony’s legacy in school basketball will all the time be remembered for his contribution to Syracuse’s first nationwide championship win. He is thought of as an all-time nice in school basketball and his luck at the NBA and Olympic stage additional cemented his standing as a basketball icon.

In addition to his achievements, Anthony joins an inventory of notable school avid gamers who left for the NBA after just one season. Anthony Davis, who left Kentucky after the 2011-12 season, is continuously counseled for his spectacular shot-blocking talents. Zion Williamson had a memorable one-and-done season at Duke in 2018-19, the place he exhibited his high-flying dunks and strong blocks. Meanwhile, Michael Beasley, Kevin Durant, Jahlil Okafor, Derrick Rose, Greg Oden, Trae Young, and Lonzo Ball spherical out the listing of most sensible one-and-done school avid gamers earlier than leaving for the NBA.

Overall, Anthony’s retirement marks the finish of an generation in basketball, and his achievements in each school {and professional} basketball will all the time be remembered.



