Texas family honors son killed while storm chasing

Despite the ache in their loss, Nic’s family has discovered a method to flip his passing right into a goal. They have raised cash for 10 scholarships during the Community Foundation of Texas. Nine of the ones scholarships will likely be awarded to Hebron scholars within the fields of choir, theater, and soccer, in honor of Nic’s pursuits, and one scholarship will likely be given to an OU pupil pursuing meteorology, in honor of Nic’s dream.

- Advertisement -

The family has additionally labored arduous to stay Nic’s legacy alive. Last month, an everlasting plaque was once put in in OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, and the family nonetheless has inexperienced ribbons up on bushes as a tribute, along a brand new tree of their yard which serves as an ever-growing memorial.

Nic’s dual brother Krishna recollects Nic as a sort and loving one who all the time reached out to others. “Even though he’s not with us in a human way, his name will forever live on,” mentioned Nic’s brother Keane.

While not anything can remove the ache in their loss, the Nair family unearths convenience in nurturing the desires of scholars with the similar passions as Nic. “It doesn’t take away the pain, but it helps,” says Nic’s mom Kate.

- Advertisement -

Nic would had been beginning his senior 12 months this autumn, and his faculty has mentioned they are going to give him an honorary level. While the ache won’t ever totally cross away, Nic’s family is decided to stay his legacy alive via supporting the desires of others.