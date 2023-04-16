Car of man missing since 2006 found in local pond with human remains inside

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a automobile belonging to a man reported missing just about twenty years in the past was once found in a Palm Harbor pond with human remains inside.

Authorities mentioned a car registered to Robert Helphrey’s was once found in a pond in the 200 block of Old Oak Circle. It was once found with assist from the Sunshine State Sonar Search Team, a volunteer seek workforce.

Helphrey was once ultimate noticed on May 22, 2006, leaving Peggy O’Neill’s Irish Pub & Eatery. According to a missing individual’s poster from the sheriff’s administrative center, he instructed pals he was once going house however he was once by no means heard from once more.

Robert Helphrey were missing for almost 18 years.

Ken Fleming and Michael Sullivan by no means stopped searching for him.

“His mom is 82 years old and to do this for her it means the world to us. This is why we love to do this. To help these families out,” mentioned Sullivan.

He was once using the Mistusbushi SUV Mike and Kern found Thursday on the backside of this pond in a Palm Harbor subdivision.

Sullivan is a sonar skilled with Sunshine State Sonar.

Flemming is a diver with Recon Dive Recovery.

And in combination, they volunteer to seek for other people missing in vehicles.

They searched masses of our bodies of water, searching for Helphrey specializing in the place his mobile phone ultimate pinged.

“We don’t always get a cell phone ping. But in this one we did. And even with the cell phone ping, it took us a year and a half to find this guy,” mentioned Fleming.

Investigators say the scientific examiners administrative center will paintings to formally determine the remains and the way the individual died.

Helphrey’s mom tells us the circle of relatives is in ache however relieved to have some closure.

“You don’t get over losing somebody like this. A loved one, especially in a tragic accident like this. So it’s tough,” mentioned Sullivan.

While the fellows have found this missing car, they are saying there are 20 so different instances of missing individuals they’re serving to with everywhere the state.

The sheriff’s administrative center mentioned the Medical Examiner’s Office will ID the remains and resolve the motive of loss of life.