Other QBs overshadow Arch Manning at Texas spring game

Arch Manning won an enormous spherical of applause at the Texas spring game, however it was once Quinn Ewers who had the most productive throw of the day.
Manning entered past due within the first quarter for the Orange crew and finished his first cross to Thatcher Milton, throwing around the box from the correct hash mark to the out of doors of the numbers to the left.
Earlier, 2022 starter Ewers — who began for the White crew — delivered a beautiful deep ball to Xavier Worthy to position the Longhorns within the 10-yard line.
Ewers led the QBs on Saturday by way of going 16-of-23 for 195 yards.
Manning had somewhat extra issue in his first look in entrance of a large target audience. He completed 5-of-13 for 30 yards and added 15 rush yards.
The QB combat in Austin this season was once anticipated to be between Ewers and Manning, however in accordance with Saturday’s scrimmage, the true pageant is much more likely at the backup place between Manning and sophomore Maalik Murphy, who completed the game 9-of-13 for 165 yards.
Murphy had a really perfect deep final touch of his personal on a 79-yard landing to Johntay Cook.
Manning has as a lot hype round him as any QB prospect in fresh historical past. Taking a backseat to Ewers and Murphy may well be for the most productive. If each construct off their robust spring game performances, head trainer Steve Sarkisian may not must rush Manning onto the sphere. The Longhorns’ intensity at QB permits them to take a wary method with their greatest asset.
