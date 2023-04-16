Other QBs overshadow Arch Manning at Texas spring game

Ewers led the QBs on Saturday by way of going 16-of-23 for 195 yards.

Manning had somewhat extra issue in his first look in entrance of a large target audience. He completed 5-of-13 for 30 yards and added 15 rush yards.

The QB combat in Austin this season was once anticipated to be between Ewers and Manning, however in accordance with Saturday’s scrimmage, the true pageant is much more likely at the backup place between Manning and sophomore Maalik Murphy, who completed the game 9-of-13 for 165 yards.

Murphy had a really perfect deep final touch of his personal on a 79-yard landing to Johntay Cook.