Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A hearth swept thru an apartment building in an older community of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing no less than 16 folks and injuring some other 9, government mentioned Sunday.

The state-linked newspaper The National cited a commentary from Dubai Civil Defense equipped by means of the city-state’s Dubai Media Office for the loss of life toll. It mentioned the blaze came about Saturday in Dubai’s Al Ras community, a tightly knit warren of streets and alleys house to certainly one of its oldest neighborhoods.

Al Ras may be house to the Dubai Spice Market, a big vacationer enchantment close to the Dubai Creek.

Authorities didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from The Associated Press.

The executive commentary didn’t be offering a purpose, however looked as if it would trace at an issue in the five-story apartment building resulting in the deaths.

Civil Defense “stressed out the significance of residential and business building house owners and citizens totally complying with safety and security necessities and pointers to keep away from injuries and give protection to folks’s lives,” the federal government commentary reportedly mentioned.