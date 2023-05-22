Bucks narrow coaching search to finalists with Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson on short list, per report

The Milwaukee Bucks have narrowed down their applicants for the pinnacle coaching place to 3 finalists, as reported via Adrian Wojnarowski. The 3 contenders are former Toronto Raptors head trainer Nick Nurse, Raptors assistant trainer Adrian Griffin, and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

There isn’t any legit affirmation on the date of resolution making, however the finalists may have additional discussions with the workforce this week. As the Bucks should not have a first-round pick out within the draft, they’ve just a little extra time to finalize their resolution. However, they nonetheless desire a new trainer in position prior to the offseason begins, particularly with some difficult selections forward of them.

Nick Nurse led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2019 in his five-year tenure as the pinnacle trainer. Although his profession started triumphantly, the workforce’s efficiency turns out to have soured over the last few years, leading to his dismissal when the Raptors overlooked the playoffs within the lately concluded season. Despite the best way issues ended, Nurse remains to be a extremely coveted candidate and has been thought to be for a large number of jobs, together with the positions with Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Kenny Atkinson has been an assistant trainer underneath Steve Kerr for the Golden State Warriors for the final two seasons and was once a part of the coaching body of workers that led the workforce to the championship name in 2022. He has spent over a decade as a trainer and in addition served as the pinnacle trainer of the Brooklyn Nets for greater than 3 years. Although Atkinson was once a success in construction a workforce tradition, he left after the Nets’ giant loose company transfer in 2019.

Adrian Griffin is the least recognized of the 3 finalists. He performed for ten seasons within the NBA prior to becoming a member of the coaching ranks in 2008 as an assistant trainer with the Milwaukee Bucks. After that, he has labored for the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Toronto Raptors as an assistant trainer.

After the surprising early playoff go out, the Milwaukee Bucks try to regroup and rebuild their workforce. They additionally face the problem of getting to rent a brand new trainer whilst watching for Khris Middleton’s resolution on the participant possibility and deciding whether or not or now not to re-sign veteran heart Brook Lopez.