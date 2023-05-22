Social Security: SSI recipients will get two payments in June

Millions of Supplemental Security Income recipients will obtain two payments in June, however you will need to observe that the second one fee is in fact an advance for July and isn’t an advantage fee.

The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) reviews that a mean of 67 million Americans per month will obtain Social Security advantages in 2023. These payments are in most cases despatched out on a suite date each and every month.

Recently, a VERIFY viewer requested our crew if Social Security recipients would obtain an advantage fee in June.

THE QUESTION

Will Social Security recipients obtain an advantage fee in June?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Social Security recipients will no longer obtain an advantage fee in June.

WHAT WE FOUND

Social Security payments are most often despatched out on a strict schedule. Most recipients in most cases obtain their payments on the second one, 3rd, or fourth Wednesday of each and every month, relying on their beginning date.

However, individuals who obtain Supplemental Security Income (SSI), together with those that are blind, disabled, or no less than 65 years previous with very restricted monetary assets, most often obtain their payments at the first of the month, according to AARP. This can turn into problematic if the primary falls on a federal vacation or a weekend when banks are closed, equivalent to Saturday, July 1, 2023.

To circumvent this factor, SSI payments are despatched out at the nearest earlier industry day. Thus, in June, SSI recipients will be paid on June 1 and June 30. However, the latter fee isn’t an advantage fee. Instead, it’s an advance fee for the month of July.