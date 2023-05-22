Hinchliffe Stadium reopens: Historic Negro League stadium hosts baseball game for first time in 26 years

For the first time in 26 years, baseball was once performed at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday. The ancient stadium was once as soon as a venue for Negro League baseball video games. New Jersey Jackals, a certified Frontier League crew, took to the sector in the stadium. The Jackals had performed at Yogi Berra Stadium in (*26*) over the last 25 years, however they’ve now selected the renovated Hinchliffe Stadium as their house flooring.

The stadium, which firstly opened its doorways in 1932, now has a brand new existence after a whole renovation undertaking totaling $103 million. This comes after the stadium was once left in disrepair, resulting in its eventual closure in 1997.

- Advertisement -

During its earlier years of operation, Hinchliffe Stadium was once an important venue for many Negro League groups just like the New York Black Yankees, New York Cubans, and Newark Eagles. It was once one in every of two stadiums in the rustic website hosting Negro League baseball video games when African-Americans had been excluded from taking part in in baseball. The game on Sunday marked a ancient second in Paterson’s sports activities historical past.

A ribbon-cutting rite was once held Friday to have a good time the reopening of the stadium. “Not many cities across the country can say they have a professional baseball team playing in a historic stadium. A stadium that stands out because it was one of only two in the country that hosted Negro League games when African-Americans were excluded from playing in baseball,” mentioned Paterson, N.J. Mayor Andre Sayegh consistent with News 12.

Jackals introduced their relocation to Paterson’s Hinchliffe Stadium in September 2022. The first game on the stadium was once scheduled for Saturday, nevertheless it was once rescheduled because of rain. On Sunday, the Jackals beat Sussex County Miners 10-6 in the first skilled baseball game on the stadium since 1950 when primary leaguers defeated a Passaic County (N.J.) All-Star crew, 8-3.