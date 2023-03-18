Monday, March 20, 2023
Texas

Brick Fest Live Dallas: Schedule and ticket information

DALLAS — LEGO enthusiasts, have a good time! 

For two days simplest, lovers of bricks, LEGOs and crafts can experience life-size brick fashions, experience hands-on actions and a large brick pit, and meet contestants from the LEGO Masters TV display and screen-quality cosplayers. 

On March 18 and 19, Brick Fest Live will likely be on the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

General admission tickets are 20% off the retail value of $19.99 and the VIP tickets also are occurring a bargain from its authentic value of $37.99.

Special visitors at Brick Fest Live range by way of location. For Dallas, fanatics will be capable to meet Manny and Nestor from LEGO Masters season 1. Here is a agenda in their meet and greets:

