Florida

Vehicle drove into tattoo shop on Dale Mabry Hwy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) answered to a automobile that drove into Atomic Tattoos on Saturday on N. Dale Mabry Hwy and Kennedy Blvd.

According to TFR, one individual was once injured and brought to a close-by sanatorium, however no different casualties were reported.

All lanes of Dale Marby Hwy were reopened.

This a creating tale and we will be able to replace you as extra information is launched.

