2023 Masters odds, predictions, picks: Tiger Woods projection from golf model that nailed Scheffler’s win

The 2023 Masters box would be the smallest of the main championships this yr. Jon Rahm headlines the crowd because the 15-2 favourite in the most recent 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook, whilst Scottie Scheffler (8-1) and Rory McIlroy (17-2) are each 2023 Masters contenders as neatly. Tiger Woods is a 55-1 longshot, becoming a member of previous Masters champions like Patrick Reed (65-1) and Adam Scott (100-1) within the Masters 2023 box. Scott is 10 years got rid of from his win at Augusta National and has now not received every other main championship in his profession.

Scott’s win on the 2013 Masters used to be additionally the one Masters received via an Australian. Cameron Smith (12-1) has an opportunity to damage that drought, however must you again him together with your 2023 Masters bets? Before locking on your 2023 Masters alternatives, make sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed via DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,400 on its highest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm to complete on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally integrated J.T. Poston in its highest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for all the match, McClure’s highest bets returned virtually $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure’s model used to be far and wide Scottie Scheffler’s first profession main championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s highest bets integrated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he used to be indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model used to be additionally far and wide Rahm’s (10-1) first profession main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the effects have been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One main marvel the model is asking for on the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time main champion and probably the most peak favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and does not even crack the highest 25. The 2015 champion ignored the lower at Augusta for the primary time in his profession remaining yr, highlighting his inconsistent play over the previous couple of years.

Those problems have carried over into the 2022-23 season, as Spieth has a number of top-10s to move together with more than one ignored cuts. He didn’t fare neatly on the main championships remaining yr, completing outdoor the highest 30 in 3 of the 4 occasions. Spieth isn’t faithful heading into the Masters 2023, however the present odds don’t replicate that, making him a golfer to keep away from in early April.

The model has additionally published the place Tiger will end on the 2023 Masters. He made his main championship go back remaining yr at Augusta National following his Los Angeles automotive crash in February 2021, making the lower and completing throughout the peak 50. He will play the newly-extended par-five thirteenth hollow for the primary time this yr, with the yardage being larger via 35 yards.

Woods is a 15-time main champion, profitable the Masters on 5 events. His first main championship got here at Augusta National in 1997 and his most up-to-date got here in 2019 there as neatly. Woods has handiest performed in a single authentic match this season, completing forty fifth on the Genesis Invitational. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters alternatives

The model may be concentrated on 5 golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it giant. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun {the golfing} international, and the place will Tiger Woods end? Check out the 2023 Masters odds beneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 8 golf majors, together with remaining yr’s Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Cameron Smith +1200

Jordan Spieth +1500

Justin Thomas +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Tony Finau +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Max Homa +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +2500

Viktor Hovland +2600

Sungjae Im +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Brooks Koepka +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Bryson DeChambeau +5500

Tiger Woods +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6000

Abraham Ancer +6000

Justin Rose +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +7500

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Billy Horschel +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +12500

Ok H Lee +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Thomas Pieters +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Alex Noren +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Jason Kokrak +15000