Breaking: Youngkin deploys troops to southern border | Border

(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the deployment of the Virginia National Guard to the southern border in support of Operation Lone Star.

Youngkin signed Executive Directive Four deploying targeted resources as part of the Emergency Management Compact Request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response of the crisis at the U.S. and Mexican border.

“Due to continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking, Texas made a request for assistance to all states and territories through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, of which Virginia is a founding member,” according to a statement released from Youngkin’s office.

Abbott put out a request on May 16 for states provide military support to help manage the increase of “illegal drugs and human trafficking” across the border. In response to the Texas governor’s plea, Virginia will be deploying 100 troops.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin’s office underscored the deadly consequences of drug trafficking across the border. “Fentanyl and illicit drugs flowing over our border are devastating Virginia families and communities, an average of five Virginians die per day from fentanyl,” the statement said.

“As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance.

“Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission,” said Youngkin.

This is a developing story…