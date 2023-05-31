2023 Memorial Tournament picks, odds, predictions, field: Golf expert fading Rory McIlroy at Muirfield

The PGA Tour heads to Jack’s Place for any other designated match, so the entire stars are again in motion for the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The match tees off Thursday in Dublin, Ohio, and Scottie Scheffler is one among a handful of elite avid gamers who did not take ultimate week off. The international’s No. 1 participant tied for 3rd ultimate week at Colonial, whilst stars like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay took a ruin after the PGA Championship. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth additionally performed ultimate week and can be vying for the distinguished Memorial Tournament identify at the Jack Nicklaus-designed path.

Scheffler is the 6-1 favourite in Caesars Sportsbook’s newest 2023 Memorial Tournament golfing odds. Rahm, who received the Memorial in 2020, is true in the back of at 7-1, and 2019 and 2021 champion Cantlay is priced at 10-1. McIlroy (12-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Hovland (20-1) and Morikawa (22-1) are also a few of the favorites. Spieth (30-1), Justin Thomas (30-1) and Cameron Young (30-1) are also anticipated to be peak contenders within the Memorial Tournament 2023 box. Before making any 2023 Memorial Tournament choices, make sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad focuses on having a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had fantastic good fortune within the outright and first-round chief markets and having a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot ahead of he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights all the way through the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head report in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs). He was once up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Memorial Tournament box and has locked in his very best bets, peak sleepers and favorites to steer clear of. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad’s PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament expert choices

Shockingly, Nejad is guidance transparent of McIlroy, given his historical past at Muirfield Village and his inconsistent play. The four-time primary champion has performed Muirfield 11 instances and has 4 top-10 finishes, the latest in 2018. He has completed T-18 or worse prior to now 4. McIlroy has a victory at the CJ Cup in October however has simply 4 top-10 finishes in 9 excursion occasions this season. The Northern Irishman tied for 7th at the PGA Championship however has been out of varieties. He is suffering to hit fairways (189th in using accuracy) and vegetables (154th in vegetables in law).

Meanwhile, Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has been in a groove, and Nejad loves the price on him at 35-1. Hatton has completed within the peak 20 in 4 directly tournaments, together with top-fives at the Byron Nelson and Arnold Palmer. He rebounded from a 77 to shoot 6-under par over the general 3 rounds to tie for fifteenth at the PGA Championship. The 31-year-old ranks 3rd on excursion in strokes received general, twelfth in general using and 5th in scoring reasonable. Hatton “simply checks all the boxes,” Nejad says. “I think he has a shot to win the Memorial,” and it is a nice worth. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Memorial Tournament golfing choices

Nejad has locked in his very best bets for the 2023 Memorial Tournament and is selecting his longshots, together with one participant who is priced upper than 60-1. The expert says this golfer “recently flashed the ability to contend” and has a robust historical past at Muirfield. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which avid gamers must you goal or steer clear of for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, and which golfer may carry an enormous payday of greater than 60-1? Check out the chances under, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top prop picks for Memorial Tournament 2023, all from the expert coming off a three-month span where he was up 70 units, and in finding out.

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, box, contenders

See Nejad’s picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

Okay.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1