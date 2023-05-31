Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has dominated two state rules banning abortion are unconstitutional, however the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court dominated on Wednesday that two state rules banning abortion are unconstitutional, however the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases.

- Advertisement -

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court stated the 2 bans are unconstitutional as a result of they require a “medical emergency” earlier than a physician can carry out an abortion. The court stated this language conflicts with a prior ruling it issued in March. That ruling discovered the Oklahoma Constitution supplies an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.”

The rules struck down Wednesday each incorporated a civil-enforcement mechanism that allowed voters to sue anyone who both carried out or helped anyone carry out an abortion.

“Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.”