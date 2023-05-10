Braves’ shortstop battle: Where Vaughn Grissom, Brandon Shewmake and Orlando Arcia stand so far





Back in spring coaching, there used to be fear about who would play shortstop for the Atlanta Braves following the departure of Dansby Swanson. However, those worries appear silly in this day and age. This isn’t since the Braves have discovered a transparent approach to their shortstop void, however slightly since the staff lately holds the most important department lead within the majors, outpacing the remainder of the National League East by means of seven video games. As the Braves get ready to host the Boston Red Sox for a short lived two-game set, CBS Sports takes the chance to dive into the Braves shortstop scenario.

The Braves just lately shook up their intensity chart by means of activating Orlando Arcia from the injured listing, demoting Vaughn Grissom to the minors, and selling Braden Shewmake for his debut. The article analyzes how each and every of those 3 gamers has carried out so far, and what their long run outlook could be. The gamers are offered in opposite order in their positioning at the intensity chart.

First up is Vaughn Grissom. He lately has a .277/.314/.308 (70 OPS+) document in 70 plate appearances. Grissom used to be at the beginning the favourite to win the gig getting into the spring however used to be optioned forward of Opening Day. He won a chance created by means of Arcia’s damage, however it didn’t move neatly. Grissom struggled defensively, making six mistakes in 19 video games, and he had swinging problems offensively. Though he hit the ball tougher on common than he did closing yr, he nonetheless must paintings on his way when on the plate. While this season hasn’t been sort to Grissom on the big-league stage, he nonetheless has a long run within the majors. However, it is unsure that the shortstop experiment goes to paintings for him, and the Braves could also be shifting him down the defensive spectrum to a much less high-pressure place the place he can prioritize his hitting.

Next up is Braden Shewmake. In Triple-A with a document of .243/.282/.456 in 110 plate appearances, Shewmake exceeded expectancies throughout the spring, hanging himself within the operating to win the task outright. The Braves, alternatively, made up our minds to move with their veterans. Shewmake has “made the most” of his time in Gwinnett, and whilst he is spent just a week within the majors, forecasters counsel he is set to be a below-average hitter going ahead. With his glovework and defensive versatility, he may well be an asset as a application participant slightly than a beginning shortstop on a top-tier staff such because the Braves.

Finally, the Braves’ most vital present choice for the instant is Orlando Arcia. He boasts an outstanding .358/.414/.547 (158 OPS+) in 58 plate appearances, which is even upper than teammate and MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr.’s document. Although Arcia has confirmed himself with those spectacular offensive numbers, his measure in Statcast ranks him as a below-average defender. Nevertheless, till the business marketplace shakes out or Arcia’s efficiency declines, he appears to be the most suitable option for the Braves at shortstop.



