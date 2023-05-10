2023 NFL schedule release: Aaron Rodgers to headline first Black Friday game, Eagles vs. Giants on Christmas

The National Football League would possibly not formally unlock its complete 2023 schedule till Thursday night time. However, a couple of marquee matchups have been published an afternoon early. CBS introduced an AFC Championship rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs, and we have now affirmation of matchups on two of the most important dates on the calendar.

The Dolphins and Jets will meet within the NFL’s first Black Friday sport, whilst the Eagles and Giants will sq. off on Christmas Day as a part of every other vacation tripleheader. The Eagles vs. Giants sport were rumored as a favourite to headline Amazon’s Prime Video manufacturing of Black Friday soccer, however that slot now belongs to the Dolphins and Jets sport.

The Jets determine to be prime-time darlings with longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now onboard, and they will host Miami at MetLife Stadium the day after Thanksgiving, as Amazon introduced Wednesday. The Dolphins vs. Jets sport shall be loose to move on Amazon Prime Video.

Eagles vs. Giants, in the meantime, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25, as the second one sport within the NFL’s 2nd annual Christmas Day tripleheader. Fox will broadcast the sport, virtually a yr after Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot via routing New York on the street. The Eagles and Giants in the long run met 3 times in 2022, together with within the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

The complete 2023 NFL schedule shall be introduced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.