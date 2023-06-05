Marcell Ozuna, the designated hitter for the Atlanta Braves, was once changed within the recreation in opposition to the Diamondbacks (ATL 8, ARI 5) after hitting a deep fly ball and not running it out. In the fourth inning, Ozuna despatched a pitch from Zac Gallen deep into middle box, assuming the hit can be a house run. Instead of running, he watched the ball’s flight.

However, the ball struck an overhang and remained within the park, leading to a 415-foot single for Ozuna.

When Ozuna was once because of bat once more within the 6th inning, Sean Murphy changed him. Braves supervisor, Brian Snitker, showed after the sport that Ozuna’s failure to run out the deep pressure was once the purpose of his removing from the sector. Snitker said, “I guarantee he feels worse than I do for having to take him out.”

Ozuna had an OPS+ of 108, 11 house runs, and is batting .227/.312/.468 in 44 video games for the first-place Braves this season. He is a two-time All-Star and within the 3rd yr of his four-year, $65 million contract with a membership possibility for 2025.