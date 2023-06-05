Bills add Leonard Floyd in late NFL free-agency splash: Veteran pass rusher agrees to 1-year deal, per report

During the continued NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills are continuously exploring the marketplace to fortify their roster, and they’ve lately signed veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a one-year deal. According to NFL Media, the monetary phrases of the settlement weren’t in an instant disclosed.

The addition of Floyd to the Bills crew is important as they’ve prime hopes of successful the Super Bowl in 2023. Floyd now not most effective brings the facility to be a key member of the crew’s pass rush, but in addition the enjoy of successful the championship. The 30-year-old up to now performed for the Los Angeles Rams for 3 seasons and contributed to their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with 5 tackles and a sack.

The Buffalo Bills are these days ranked fourth in phrases of odds to win Super Bowl LVIII this season at Caesars Sportsbook. However, they’re going through sturdy pageant in the loaded AFC, which contains famend quarterbacks similar to Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Rodgers. With Floyd’s addition to the crew, he’ll be instrumental in pressuring those top-tier quarterbacks from the threshold and assist the Bills succeed in their final function.

Before becoming a member of the Bills, Floyd used to be launched via the L.A. previous all the way through the offseason. However, he considers his state of affairs with Buffalo to be favorable. Additionally, he’s reuniting with fellow pass rusher Von Miller, who he performed along all the way through the Super Bowl run in 2021. As Miller remains to be getting better from a torn ACL damage that affected his 2022 season, Floyd might want to shoulder further tasks previous in the season.

With the signing of Floyd, the Buffalo Bills now have an impressive pass-rushing unit that comes with Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, and Boogie Basham. Floyd entered the NFL again in 2016 when the Bears decided on him with the No. 9 general pick out. He spent the primary 4 years of his occupation in Chicago ahead of being launched following the 2019 season. He then joined the Rams, the place he loved extra on-field luck, recording a minimum of 9 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, and 7 tackles for a loss over the last 3 seasons.

Floyd’s NFL occupation stats display that he has 47.5 sacks, 103 quarterback hits, 338 tackles, and 3 compelled fumbles. His addition to the Buffalo Bills is a favorable signal that the crew remains to be dedicated to strengthening its roster in preparation for the impending season.