Brady is part of Aces, Serena supports women’s soccer: The sports stars who’ve invested in teams

Tom Brady used to be introduced as a minority proprietor of the Las Vegas Aces closing week, leaping from an iconic profession in the NFL to the WNBA.

Just just like the seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, the Aces have some championship pedigree as neatly, having received their first WNBA name closing season.

It wasn’t disclosed what proportion of the workforce the Patriots and Bucs legend owns, however he appeared excited to make the transfer into possession.

‘I’ve all the time been an enormous fan of women’s sports, and I love the paintings that the Aces’ gamers, body of workers, and the WNBA proceed to do to develop the game and empower long term generations of athletes,’ he stated.

‘To be capable of give a contribution in any approach to that project as a member of the Aces group is a fantastic honor.’

But whilst Brady used to be a one-of-a-kind skill at the gridiron, he is a ways from the primary athlete to become involved at the possession aspect.

Here, DailyMail.com lists another giant names to move upstairs…

Serena Williams

After an illustrious tennis profession with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams is nonetheless chasing greatness off the courtroom.

Along along with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia, Williams changed into a lead investor in NWSL aspect Angel City FC which debuted closing yr.

But it wasn’t the tennis celebrity’s first foray into possession.

Serena Williams is a lead investor in NWSL aspect Angel City FC, which debuted closing yr

In 2009, her and sister Venus changed into minority feminine householders in the Miami Dolphins – making them the primary black feminine minority householders in the NFL.

Angel City completed 8th out of 12 teams in its first season, and welcomed Matthew Stafford and circle of relatives as buyers closing week.

USWNT legends Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach also are a few of the star-studded listing of buyers.

Lewis Hamilton

As of August 2022, the NFL has Formula One royalty in its ranks.

The Denver Broncos have been bought for $4.65billion by way of the Walton-Penner workforce, they usually added Lewis Hamilton as an investor sooner than the deal used to be closed.

The workforce is led by way of Walmart billionaire inheritor Rob Walton.

While Hamilton does not appear to have made a public shuttle to Denver but, he did recognize the news on Twitter on the time.

Lewis Hamilton shared an image of his canine, Roscoe, as he introduced his partnership with the Broncos

‘Excited to enroll in a fantastic workforce of householders and develop into a part of the @Broncos tale!!,’ he wrote.

‘Honoured to paintings with a global magnificence workforce and serve for instance of the worth of extra various management throughout all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made the workforce,’ he stated.’

After a disastrous 5-12 season closing yr, the Broncos indisputably may not be harmed by way of having the seven-time F1 champ in the group.

Patrick Mahomes

Coming off of his 2nd Super Bowl win in February, Patrick Mahomes is nonetheless firmly on the best of his recreation – and the NFL’s best possible quarterback.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped him from striking extra on his plate outdoor of soccer, as he is an investor in baseball and football.

He first dipped his toe into the possession pool in 2021, buying a minority stake in his Chiefs’ Kansas City sibling the Royals.

Patrick Mahomes is observed throwing out a primary pitch for the Royals in 2018 at Kauffman Stadium

Mahomes reportedly put $10million into the baseball workforce.

But the soccer celebrity wasn’t accomplished there, as he later invested in each of KC’s professional football teams – Sporting KC of MLS and the Kansas City Current of the NWSL.

Mahomes’ spouse Brittany is additionally a part proprietor of the Current.

Michael Jordan

Arguably the largest identify in this listing, and the one one that’s the main proprietor of their workforce, Michael Jordan bought the Charlotte Hornets (then the Bobcats) in 2010 from Bob Johnson.

Jordan paid ‘most effective’ $180million for the workforce after a mythical NBA profession and profitable (still-active) Nike partnership.

And Jordan is now reportedly in ‘severe talks’ to promote his majority stake in the franchise, whose valued has ballooned to $1.7billion in line with Forbes.

Michael Jordan, observed with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, has owned the Hornets since 2010 however would possibly quickly promote the workforce

For now, Jordan is nonetheless part of the NBA possession neighborhood, and his Hornets were wholly unsuccessful all through his time there.

Since Jordan’s first season in Charlotte – 2010-11 – the Hornets have the NBA’s fifth-worst report (421-596) and have not received a playoff collection.

Jordan prior to now had a 10-percent stake in the Washington Wizards, however needed to promote it to conform to NBA laws in opposition to player-owners as he made a forgettable comeback in the country’s capital.

LeBron James

The Lakers celebrity will practice Jordan into the basketball Hall of Fame, changed into the NBA’s all-time main scorer this season and may sooner or later acquire a workforce like Mike.

For now, on the other hand, James is a part-owner of each Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox via Fenway Sports Group.

James first were given concerned in Liverpool in 2011, together with his preliminary $6.5million stake changing into $32million as of 2018. PSG to start with bought the ancient Merseyside membership for $400million, that means James purchased a kind of one % stake in the membership.

LeBron James is observed all through a discuss with to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium in October 2011

In 2021, James, larger his stake in FSG and changed into a minority proprietor of the Red Sox, who’re valued at $4.5billion in line with Forbes.

That transfer used to be seen as a step against majority possession later in lifestyles, which James is in in line with agent Rich Paul.

‘Hell yeah,’ Paul informed CNBC in 2021. ‘He’s extraordinarily fascinated about sports possession.’

David Beckham

As part of the deal he signed to play with the LA Galaxy in 2007, David Beckham had the appropriate to a reduced MLS franchise.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid celebrity exercised that choice in 2014, with Inter Miami formally introduced 4 years later sooner than debuting in 2020.

Today, the membership is valued at $585million by way of Sportico, and Beckham is a co-owner along brothers Jose and Jorge Mas, who is the managing proprietor.

David Beckham is a co-owner of MLS aspect Inter Miami along brothers Jose and Jorge Mas

Beckham additionally serves because the president of the membership.

In 2021, Beckham and the Mas brothers larger their stake in the membership and acquired out former co-owners Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son, who joined the venture in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

And Beckham’s stake in the membership may develop into much more precious if Miami arrange to persuade Lionel Messi to enroll in.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson used to be traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos closing yr, he is nonetheless tied to Seattle by the use of his possession in MLS’ Sounders.

He and spouse Ciara bought a stake in the workforce in 2019 – the similar yr he’d move directly to post a career-low interception price and 31 touchdowns – and it used to be simple to consider the quarterback completing his profession with the Seahawks.

‘Seattle, after I were given right here in 2012, it used to be a spot that I felt like I may name house ceaselessly,’ he stated in a video for the Sounders’ YouTube account.

Russell Wilson and his spouse Ciara bought a stake in the Seattle Sounders in 2019

‘And we are truly enthusiastic about simply development a profitable tradition. This town’s a unique position.’

Aside from football, Wilson introduced in 2018 that he and Ciara have been part of an initiative to convey an MLB workforce to Portland, Oregon.

No such workforce has materialized but, regardless that MLB commissioner has spoken overtly about increasing MLB to 32 teams.

Tap-ins

There are lots of different athletes who cling stakes in sports franchises.

Kevin Durant and Giants legend Eli Manning each have possession in NWSL aspect Gotham FC, whilst Durant owns a minority percentage of the Philadelphia Union in MLS.

His former Nets and Thunder teammate James Harden is additionally concerned in the league via his possession of the Houston Dynamo – in addition to sister membership the Houston Dash – whilst boxer Oscar De La Hoya owns a reported 25 % of the Dynamo too.

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash additionally owns a work of the Vancouver Whitecaps, whilst Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has a minority stake in the Sacramento Kings.

And talking of Lakers legends, Magic Johnson is part of possession teams for LA’s Dodgers, the WNBA’s Sparks and LAFC.