Local teen wins 7 Mile Bridge Run in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. — A Florida youngster and an Atlanta girl received the total males’s and girls’s divisions Saturday at a footrace around the longest of 42 freeway bridges over water in the Florida Keys.

Vaclav “Vance” Bursa, 15, of Big Pine Key, Florida, completed first general in the yearly 7 Mile Bridge Run, posting a time of 41 mins, 1 moment and likewise claiming the highest spot in the lads’s department. Bursa, who positioned 3rd in the 2022 race, is a scholar at Marathon High School.

Joanna Stephens, 28, of Atlanta, finished the direction in 41:12 to win the ladies’s department identify and position moment general. Last yr’s winner, Collin Wainwright, 27, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, and Joel Martinez, 31, of Cape Coral, Florida, completed in 41:33 and 41:45, respectively, to take moment and 3rd position in the lads’s department.

Holly Smith, 38, from Key Largo, Florida, posted a ladies’s department second-place time of 42:10. Key West, Florida, resident Shelby Nowak, 28, positioned 3rd with a time of 46:51.

The race, capped at 1,500 runners each and every yr, drew competition from 41 U.S. states and different international locations together with Canada, the U.Okay. and Switzerland.

The run closed the span between the Middle and Lower Keys to vehicular visitors for 3 hours Saturday.

The April contest is among the most well liked working occasions in the southeastern United States, and the race box crammed inside mins after on-line registration opens in January.