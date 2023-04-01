Texas Republicans blast Donald Trump indictment, calling it “catastrophic” and politically motivated | News

Some Texas Republicans briefly criticized Donald Trump’s felony indictment Thursday as a politically motivated disaster after it was once introduced that the previous president would face felony fees.

“The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The ‘substance’ of this political persecution is utter garbage,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. “This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system.”

Republicans, together with Trump, have forged the indictment as a political “witch hunt” to discredit the previous president forward of the 2024 presidential election. Recent polls recently prefer Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has no longer but introduced his candidacy. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, may be anticipated to run once more.

On his podcast previous in March, Cruz predicted that arresting Trump would handiest spice up the previous president’s attraction amongst supporters.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats … have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump stated in a commentary.

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Times reported {that a} Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump over his position in paying alleged hush cash to Stormy Daniels, an grownup movie famous person. Trump is the primary former U.S. president to stand felony fees within the nation’s historical past.

The legal indictment has no longer but been made public, however Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has requested Trump to give up to the not-yet-known fees.

Despite the rising contention between Trump and DeSantis, the Florida governor accused the New York government of weaponizing the criminal machine towards the previous president. Given that Trump is based totally in Palm Beach, DeSantis stated Florida won’t satisfy an extradition request.

Texas Republicans echoed Trump’s claims that the indictment is politically motivated.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, quoted Joseph Stalin’s Soviet-era secret police leader, Lavrentiy Beria, and wrote on Twitter, “Trump’s indictment reflect methods Stalin and his Communist Party used to destroy their political opponents.”

The indictment comes not up to every week after Trump held his first reliable 2024 marketing campaign rally in Waco remaining Saturday. During the development, Trump introduced his Texas Elected Leadership Team, which integrated Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson of Amarillo amongst others.

During the Waco rally, Trump railed towards the approaching fees, accusing Bragg of prosecutorial misconduct and likening the indictment to the host of different investigations introduced towards him.

“The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs,” Trump informed a crowd of 1000’s remaining Saturday.

Despite figuring out Trump was once dealing with a felony indictment, Texas leaders embraced the MAGA endorsement. Those identical politicians got here briefly to Trump’s protection after the indictment dropped.

“This is a dark day in American history. President Trump’s only ‘crime’ was MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! These cowardly Democrats HATE Trump and HATE his voters even more. When Trump wins, THESE PEOPLE WILL PAY!!” Jackson stated in a tweet in a while after the indictment was once introduced.

Jackson was once a most sensible White House doctor right through Trump’s presidency.

Many Texas Republicans — come with most sensible elected leaders — tied the indictment to billionaire George Soros, who has made political donations to Democratic applicants and reasons.

The New York Times remaining week reported that connections between Soros and Bragg “are real but overstated.” The newspaper stated Soros donated to a liberal crew that financially supported Bragg’s marketing campaign.

“A spokesman for Mr. Soros said that the two men had never met, nor had Mr. Soros given money directly to Mr. Bragg’s campaign,” consistent with the New York Times.

In a tweet, Paxton stated he stands with Trump.

“The radical left has consistently weaponized our courts to silence conservative voices,” the Texas lawyer common wrote. “The actions by the Soros-backed Democrat DA in NYC is the latest example of this abuse of power.”

Wesley Hunt, a U.S. Representative from the Houston space who spoke forward of Trump at his Waco rally, repeated the declare Thursday that the billionaire Soros was once tied to the indictment.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury at the behest of a weaponized prosecutor; who received a million dollars from Soros, has indicted a former U.S. President. This unprecedented attack against Trump is an assault on everything we hold sacred about our Republic,” Hunt wrote on Twitter. “If they can come for him, they can come for you.”

The Texas Tribune reached out to each and every member of Trump’s Texas management group for remark. Several didn’t reply. But Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who additionally spoke in Waco, answered and referred to as the case towards the previous president “pathetic.”

“President Donald Trump has said for years that Democrats have been, are, and will continue to weaponize the justice system for their own selfish political agenda. Today’s action proves President Trump right once again,” Miller stated in a commentary. “The American people see this for what it is and I have no doubt that President Donald Trump will be totally vindicated and, once again, emerge on top.”

Though Trump didn’t be offering Gov. Greg Abbott an endorsement as a part of his Texas Elected Leadership Team, the governor decried the felony fees, calling the indictment “an abhorrent abuse of power.”

At least one Texas Democrat celebrated the approaching fees, which might be the results of a five-year investigation by way of the Manhattan district lawyer’s administrative center.

“May justice be served, finally,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio wrote on Twitter.

Matthew Choi and Patrick Svitek contributed to this tale.

