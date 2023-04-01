Bradenton Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A hit-and-run coincidence in Bradenton, Florida, has left a pedestrian lifeless and police are urging any person with information to come back ahead.

According to the Bradenton Police Department Traffic Unit (BPD), the incident passed off at roughly 6:40 AM on 14th St. W close to twenty first Ave. W.

A automobile touring southbound struck a pedestrian who was once crossing the street. The driving force of the automobile then left the scene, proceeding southbound.

The sufferer was once pronounced lifeless on the scene.

The preliminary investigation signifies that the suspect automobile is a dark-colored BMW or Honda with entrance hood and aspect harm.

The police are asking any person who could have been within the house right through the coincidence or has information in regards to the automobile to touch Officer Shelby Gardner with the Bradenton Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-932-9300.

Alternatively, an nameless tip may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers via calling 866- 634-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.