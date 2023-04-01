North Texas lawmaker tricked into reading dirty names

In the tough & tumble of politics & coverage making, it’s just right to grasp we will be able to nonetheless chuckle & smile in combination. If me being the brunt of a shaggy dog story is what it takes to remind other folks of that – then I’m k with it. #txlege

And I stay up for assembly Connie, Anita and Holden very quickly. https://t.co/1bSWQXVajU

— Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) March 31, 2023