Saturday, April 1, 2023
Texas

North Texas lawmaker tricked into reading dirty names

"In the rough & tumble of politics & policy making, it's good to know we can still laugh & smile together," he mentioned.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House of Representatives assembly changed into the playground for some grade school-age levity this previous week. 

During the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee assembly, a Plano lawmaker was once duped into reading a sequence of pretend, provocative names for public touch upon a proposed invoice in opposition to gender-affirming take care of transgender other folks.

In the video, laughter will also be heard after Texas Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, learn two of the 3 names. 

“Is there a Connie Lingus here?” Leach requested. “What about Anita Dickenme?

“Or Holden, Holden Midick?”

“OK. Are any three of those people here?” Leach requested.

“All right,” he mentioned. “You got your moment. I hope you enjoy it.”

Leach later addressed the video on Twitter.

“In the rough & tumble of politics & policy making, it’s good to know we can still laugh & smile together. If me being the brunt of a joke is what it takes to remind people of that – then I’m okay with it. #txlege,” Leach tweeted. “And I look forward to meeting Connie, Anita and Holden very soon.”

A identical prevalence came about to a Florida lawmaker, Will Robinson Jr. He spoke back on Twitter with a face-palm emoji.



