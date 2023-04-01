Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’ : Bollywood News

Celina Jaitly has always been an active promoter of the LGBTQA+ community has taken a stfor them in their struggles. While the former actress has been away from the world of filmsCelina has been a popular social activist also enjoys a good fan following on social media. Recentlyonce again voicing out her opinion for the transgender communityCelina was seen slamming a troll that shamed the community.

- Advertisement -

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

Celina Jaitly took to to reply to a troll that was once aimed at the transgender group pronouncing“I’m reminded of this gender only at Traffic signals”. Giving it again to the personCelina added“What exactly is so funny about it sir ???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see someone being reduced to begging just because they are transgender ??? This is exactly the reason why #TransVisibilityMatters because of people like you who find the dire reality of trans community funny!!”

What precisely is so humorous about it sir ???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see somebody being decreased to begging simply because they are transgender ??? This is strictly the explanation why #TransVisibilityMatters as a result of other folks such as you who to find the dire truth of trans group humorous!! https://t.co/IlGP69F6r3 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 312023

Although the customers got here in enhance of the Golmaal actressa few others slammed her for her reaction on social media. “Have you seen how they beg? They don’t beg. They misbehave in public. And would you be ok if man did what these “special” gender people do at Traffic signals ?? under the pretext of begging? Maybe you would because of your poor upbringing,” stated one of the crucial customers. Howevernot the only to take the remark lightlythe actress was once very happy to give it again to the troll including“Not worried at all about my upbringing I was brought up by 4 generations of Indian armed forcesthe trans community was & still is mostly most depriveddehumanised in our countrypeople like you make it difficult to fight their ostracisation & are responsible for their plight!”

Not anxious at all about my upbringing I used to be introduced up through 4 generations of Indian armed forcesthe trans group was once & nonetheless is most commonly maximum depriveddehumanised in our countrypeople like you are making it tricky to combat their ostracisation & are accountable for their plight! https://t.co/Va9UPG8VkU — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 12023

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Celina Jaitley denies involvement in Raj Kundra’s appsays were given an offer for JL movement (Jaldi Live) as a substitute

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of job collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.