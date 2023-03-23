Boston sports radio producer suspended and apologizes for using ethnic slur about ESPN’s Mina Kimes

Boston sports communicate radio producer Chris Curtis has been suspended after he perceived to invoke a racial slur about ESPN persona Mina Kimes.

On WEEI’s ‘Greg Hill Show’ the hosts have been discussing Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo’s plight to outlaw small bottles of alcohol within the town because of how continuously they’re littered.

The dialogue caused display persona Courtney Cox to invite the gang for their 5 favourite nips, similar to Skrewball, Dr. McGillicuddy’s, and Fireball.

Curtis interjected, ‘Mina Kimes,’ sooner than giving a colleague a bit of smirk.

Nip may be used as an ethnic slur in opposition to Japanese other people and is a shortened model of Nippon, which is the phrase for Japan within the nation.

American-born Kimes is half-Korean, no longer Japanese.

Curtis opened Thursday’s display with an apology and claimed that he intended to mention actress Mila Kunis’s identify as an alternative of Kimes, in line with The Boston Globe’s Chris Finn.

He additionally introduced that the radio station has suspended him till subsequent Wednesday.

‘In a pathetic failed try at a one liner, I tried to carry up Mila Kunis, which was once no longer truly that humorous… sophomoric and sexist,’ Curtis mentioned, in line with NBC Boston.

‘But for causes I do not perceive, I mentioned Mina Kimes. That was once by no means the purpose for me to mention her identify. It had not anything to do with the subject material and it dragged her into an issue thru no fault of her personal referring to a slur and her race and that was once on no account what my purpose was once, however it’s not relevant as a result of absolutely the chaos my phrases created for any person who is simply doing her activity masking the NFL at ESPN.’

He went directly to ask for forgiveness to Kimes immediately, including: ‘So I need to ask for forgiveness to Mina Kimes, I need to ask for forgiveness for a silly, lame try at a funny story, one thing that there is simply truly no different approach to put it… It was once dumb and it was once foolish.’

Finn had prior to now reported that the radio station didn’t reply to a couple of requests for remark however tweeted that ‘company claims he [Curtis] intended Mila Kunis, no longer Mina Kimes.’

DailyMail.com has contacted Audacy, WEEI’s mum or dad corporate for remark.

Meanwhile, Curtis’s use of the slur got here underneath intense scrutiny and complaint on social media.

Kimes’s ESPN colleague Sarah Spain tweeted: ‘FYI – Nip is an ethnic slur in opposition to other people of Japanese descent. What are we doing right here, WEEI? PS, Mina is not even Japanese, you jacka**.’

Following Finn’s record, Spain got here out swinging once more, including: ‘When it’s important to play the ‘I’m sexist’ card to get from your ‘I’m racist’ factor, you might be truly within the s**t.’

Kimes herself spoke back by way of replying to Finn’s tweet with a meme from The Simpsons appearing Bart’s eyes glazed over.

She additionally modified her Twitter profile picture to an image of Kunis, an actress who was once born in Ukraine, in a artful, refined nod to the placement.

ESPN mentioned: ‘There’s no position for those form of hateful feedback, which have been uncalled for and extraordinarily offensive.’

Kimes’s ESPN colleague Sarah Spain hit out at Curtis’s disrespectful commentary

The controversy comes only one month after Beasley Media Group suspended some other Boston sports radio persona, Tony Massarotti, for creating a racist funny story about Black Americans.

A former sportswriter for the Boston Herald and The Boston Globe, Massarotti had his microphone on for his radio communicate display, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub when made the offending remark. Addressing cohost Michael Felger, who was once operating remotely, Massarotti referred to 2 African-American males sitting within the background.

‘I wanna know now who the 2 guys in the back of you’re,’ Massarotti requested Felger, who was once co-hosting the display from a resort in New Orleans, in line with WCVB.

‘They can not pay attention us, proper? OK, so I’d watch out if I have been you. Because the final time you have been round a few guys like that, they stole your automotive.’

Massarotti confronted backlash from display listeners in New England, for his feedback, and he was once suspended for one week with out pay.

He later apologized for his on-air remarks and admitted to taking his funny story too a ways and that it ‘hurts the case’ of those that recommend for racial and social equality.

Beasley additionally mandated sensitivity coaching for all Boston-based staff on the corporate, which operates 62 radio houses, attaining 20 million listeners a week.