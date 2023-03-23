Activist short seller accuses Cash App of facilitating fraud

Comment

- Advertisement - Shares of the fintech corporate Block tumbled on Thursday morning after an activist short seller launched a document accusing the corporate of facilitating unlawful and fraudulent transactions. Block, prior to now referred to as Square, is a virtual bills corporate that provides money sign up services and products at companies like cafes and farmers-market cubicles. But it additionally provides cell transactions thru Cash App.

Hindenburg Research, a company that made waves for having a bet towards Adani Group in January, alleged in a brand new document that Block allowed customers to make transactions thru Cash App for criminal activity and helped facilitate fraud connected to covid-19 help.

- Advertisement - “Former employees described how Cash App suppressed internal concerns and ignored user pleas for help as criminal activity and fraud ran rampant on its platform,” the report alleges.

Hindenburg additionally mentioned it took out a short place on Block, that means it’s having a bet towards the corporate’s inventory value.

Block, which used to be based by way of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Its stocks have been down by way of up to 19 p.c on Thursday morning.

- Advertisement - In January, Hindenburg took a short place on Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate owned by way of one of Asia’s richest males. At that point, Hindenburg launched a document accusing Adani of artificially boosting its proportion value the use of a community of in another country shell corporations. Adani denied the allegations, however it stocks tanked at the unencumber, and months later the corporate stays embattled.

Hindenburg additionally made waves in 2020, when stocks within the electrical automobile maker Nikola cratered after it used to be accused of misrepresenting its era. Hindenburg took a short place on Nikola, and investigations from the Justice Department and securities regulators adopted. Nikola’s founder used to be later convicted on fraud fees.

Hindenburg used to be based by way of Nate Anderson, an activist short seller who has temporarily risen to prominence prior to now a number of years. Activist short dealers are arguable: Some see them as unsavory actors as a result of their luck hinges on an organization’s failure. But others say they vital actors pushed by way of top monetary rewards to show company fraud.