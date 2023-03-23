Mother of 2-year-old allegedly killed by father speaks

2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan’s mom believes suspect Deontray Flanagan did not need them to transport on with out him.

HOUSTON, Texas — Photos of 2-year-old Zevaya remind her heartbroken mom, Kairsten Watson, of the easy issues she’ll pass over.

"I gave her baths. We laid together and we sleep together," said Watson. "And now I won't be able to do any of that anymore."

Zevaya’s father, Deontray Flanagan, seemed in court docket for the primary time Wednesday morning, two days after allegedly killing the infant. His bond was originally set at $1 million Tuesday however a pass judgement on raised it to $2 million on Wednesday.

“I’m just trying to wrap my head around why?!” stated Watson. “How could you do this to your little girl?”

Prosecutors stated after Flanagan got Zevaya from daycare Monday, faced and attacked Watson, who works at a close-by Walmart, after which took off with Zevaya and Watson's telephone.

Court information stated Flanagan was once disillusioned with Watson as a result of she was once reportedly chatting with any other guy.

He later led law enforcement on a 45-minute chase with Zevaya unbuckled within the automobile. He was once allegedly FaceTiming Watson and Zevaya’s grandfather and significant the password to Watson’s telephone.

He allegedly confirmed the woman being assaulted as they attempted to reason why with him.

“I know in her mind she probably was just like ‘what did I do?’ said Watson. “‘Why are you doing this to me for? Like I like you, why are you hurting me?’”

“She worshipped him.” 2 y/o Zevaya Flanagan’s mother can’t procedure what her ultimate moments had been like. Dad Deontray Flanagan is charged w/killing infant all over pursuit + allegedly FaceTiming attack. Family + what came about nowadays in court docket: @KHOU at 4,5,6 https://t.co/QXQtj8ha2X #khou11 pic.twitter.com/AvsjiVGNo3 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 22, 2023

Zevaya’s grandfather, Curtis Watson was once hopeful issues may finish peacefully.

“But then he showed me the lifeless corpse of my granddaughter,” Curtis stated. “I wouldn’t want that on somebody. To have to move thru that sort of anguish and ache.”

A tactical staff in the end arrested Flanagan after a standoff.

He has been charged with homicide, however prosecutors stated fees is also upgraded to capital homicide as soon as his daughter’s post-mortem is entire.

“It’s my suspicion that Zevaya died because of strangulation which might now not be the end result of any type of blunt drive affects that she sustained within the automobile using with the defendant,” stated Gilbert Sawtelle with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Zevaya’s mom informed us she was once simply seeking to finish issues with Flanagan, however she’s now left with out her best kid as neatly.

“All I was trying to do was provide for my daughter and like move on and I guess he just didn’t want that,” stated Watson. “Didn’t need that for us.”

Prosecutors stated in court docket that Flanagan’s prison historical past contains attacking his personal brother, who’s particular wishes.

His public defender didn’t remark after his court docket look Wednesday.