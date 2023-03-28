Boost For Newcastle As £60k-p/w Star Returns From Injury

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has recovered temporarily from his fresh damage, and may well be are compatible to play towards Manchester United on the weekend, in keeping with a document.





What damage does Anthony Gordon have?

Gordon has been not able to carry down a constant position within the Newcastle beginning XI since arriving for £45m in January, lacking the closing two Premier League video games because of an ankle damage, which was once sustained when getting into for a take on towards Manchester City.

Speaking about the problem, Eddie Howe said: “He had a scan and we were hoping we could get away with it and he would be alright, but unfortunately not. He’ll probably miss two games, and I’m not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but that’s not 100 per cent certain.”

Despite Howe’s worry that the winger can be unavailable for Sunday’s stumble upon towards Man United, he seems to have recovered forward of agenda, in keeping with a up to date document from The Telegraph.

It is detailed that the 22-year-old has recovered temporarily from the ankle factor, that means he’ll be are compatible to play some phase within the recreation this weekend, in news that may come as an actual spice up for Howe. The supervisor is recently with out Miguel Almiron, who isn’t anticipated to be to be had till the top of April, so Gordon is ready to compete with Jacob Murphy for a get started at the proper of the entrance 3, with Allan Saint-Maximin poised to play at the left.

Will Gordon get started towards Manchester United?

The former Everton guy has handiest began once since arriving at St. James Park, suffering to make his mark at the recreation within the Magpies’ fresh 2-0 defeat towards Manchester City, on the other hand it’s too early to be overly important of the Englishman.

Members of the media have claimed the winger appears “streets ahead” of Saint-Maximin in his cameo appearances off the bench, indicating he may stake a declare for a spot at the left of the assault, quite than competing for Murphy’s beginning spot.

Former Everton supervisor Frank Lampard has claimed Gordon ranks extremely some of the “fantastic young players” he has labored with in his occupation, however he’s handiest going to meet his possible if he receives common recreation time.

As such, if the £60k-per-week starlet is are compatible sufficient to begin towards Man United on the weekend, then Howe will have to give him the chance to end up himself, in what’s an important recreation within the race for the highest 4.